2022 Jeep Compass redesign counters Ford Bronco Sport

Jeep isn't about to let the Ford Bronco Sport step on its turf without fighting back.

Jeep unveiled the redesigned 2022 Compass at the Chicago Auto Show on Wednesday. The small SUV with on-road charm and off-road capability features larger screens, new technology, standard active safety technology, and a more refined design inside and out than the outgoing model. It looks to steal some of the swagger from the upstart 2021 Ford Bronco Sport introduced this year to popular acclaim in the booming compact crossover segment.

2022 Jeep Compass

Changes to the exterior of the 2022 Compass will take a keen eye to spot, but the small, subtle tweaks add up to a more refined look. The front bumper's updated with slimmer LED headlights resting above a new seven-slot grille design similar to the larger three-row 2021 Grand Cherokee L and 2022 Wagoneer. In back there are updated LED taillights.

The big changes take place inside the 2022 Compass. A new dashboard with a more substantial center console augment a steering wheel that looks similar to what's found in the Grand Cherokee L and Wagoneer, lending the small crossover a more sophisticated look. An 8.4-inch touchscreen infotainment system is standard, but a 10.1-inch touchscreen and 10.3-inch digital gauge cluster are available. Every Compass will feature the brand's latest Uconnect 5 infotainment system along with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

A 2.4-liter inline-4 with 177 hp and 172 lb-ft of torque powers the Compass. Front-wheel-drive models feature a 6-speed automatic while models equipped with all-wheel drive get a 9-speed, same as the outgoing model. Jeep said the 2022 Compass will be capable of up to 31 mpg on the highway in front-wheel-drive form. All-wheel-drive models are capable of towing up to 2,000 pounds. A hybrid, plug-in hybrid, or electric model wasn't announced, but a plug-in hybrid model is on sale today in Europe.

Off-road-oriented Trailhawk models will feature a 20:1 crawl ratio for sticky situations. This crawl ratio is enabled by a 4.71:1 first gear ratio and 4.334:1 final drive ratio rather than a two-speed transfer case. A 1.0-inch factory lift increases ground clearance to 8.6 inches and enables the Compass to ford up to 19 inches of standing water. Skid plates help protect the vulnerable bits underneath the Compass while front and rear tow hooks will help make recovery easier. Trailhawks feature unique front and rear fascias to provide a 30-degree approach angle, 24-degree breakover angle, and 34-degree departure angle.

Safety will come standard on the 2022 Compass with active safety technology that includes automatic emergency braking with pedestrian and cyclist detection, adaptive cruise control, active lane control, and blind-spot monitors.

Pricing for the 2022 Jeep Compass will be announced closer to the small crossover's launch this fall.