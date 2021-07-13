Redesigned 2022 Infiniti QX60 adds technology, refinement, and $2,500 to the price

The 2022 Infiniti QX60 gets an extreme makeover that infuses the three-row SUV with more luxurious trappings, upgraded technology, and a big increase in price. The QX60 is still based on the Nissan Pathfinder, and both vehicles skipped the 2021 model year to return this year as fully redesigned models. Though the two still share a powertrain, much work has been done to differentiate the QX60 from its more mainstream counterpart, though there are still Nissan elements that persist (that multimedia system looks awfully familiar).

For 2022, the QX60 is now offered in four trim levels instead of three. Pure and Luxe remain as the bottom two trim levels, with the Signature Edition being axed and replaced by the new Sensory trim level. Topping things off is the Autograph, which takes the QX60’s interior up another level.

Compared to the 2020 model, the price has increased quite a bit. Pure models now start at $47,875 (including a $1,025 destination charge), a $2,500 increase versus the previous base model.

All QX60 models feature a 295-hp, 3.5-liter V-6 mated to a 9-speed automatic transmission, which replaces the CVT from the outgoing model. The optional all-wheel drive system can transfer up to 50% of the available power to the rear wheels for added traction. All QX60 models come with front-wheel drive standard and adding all-wheel drive costs $2,000 across the board, except for the Autograph. That trim automatically packages AWD with the $900 tow package and its upgraded cooling system and hitch receiver, bringing the total cost premium to $2,900.

The jump in price might feel large, but it does come with a significant jump in technology and standard features. The highlight of the changes is a standard 12.3-inch multimedia touchscreen that sits high atop the dash and replaces the dated, nonsensical two-screen setup in the last generation. Wireless Apple CarPlay connectivity is standard as well, though Android Auto still requires a cord. The 2022 Pure also adds leather upholstered seats (in the first two rows), 4-way driver power lumbar, and a panoramic moonroof. Joining those features as standard are a power liftgate, tri-zone automatic climate control, blind spot warnings, forward and rear automatic braking, and one-touch third-row access that works even with a child safety seat installed.

Luxe models have jumped even more, up $4,750 to $53,925. Infiniti projects this to be the volume trim for the QX60, followed closely by the Sensory. It adds on 20-inch wheels, silver roof rails, a power adjustable steering wheel, cooled front seats, rear door sunshades, a 12.3-inch instrument panel display, and a universal garage door opener. On top of that, the Luxe is where we see a large jump in safety technology, with an around-view monitor, adaptive cruise control, active lane control, traffic sign recognition, and front parking sensors being added as well.

The two new trim levels represent a significant premium over the previous Signature Edition ($51,275), with the Sensory starting at $57,375 and the Autograph breaking the price ceiling for the QX60 at $61,375.

Sensory models gain ambient interior lighting, open-pore wood trim pieces, a wireless smartphone charger, massaging front seats, heated outboard second-row seats, 17-speaker Bose audio system, a motion activated liftgate, and power-return third-row seats.

2022 Infiniti QX60

And topping off the lineup is the new Autograph trim level, which will be easily distinguished from the other trims by its black contrast roof and chrome moldings on the side of the vehicle and underguards both front and rear. It adds semi-aniline leather seating, captain’s chairs, adaptive front lighting, a 10.8-inch head-up display, and a smart rear view mirror.

Further options include a Vision package ($1,500) that adds the adaptive front lighting, head-up display, and smart rearview mirror to the Luxe or Sensory models (those features are all standard on autograph). The 17-speaker Bose audio system is available on the Luxe for $900, and a towing package that brings towing capacity up to 6,000 pounds (from 3,500 pounds) is also $900. There are also some premium paint colors, with Moonbow Blue (seen on the photos here) and five other paint colors costing $695, with a Deep Bordeaux adding $900 to the price tag. The only no-cost paint colors are white and two varieties of silver, which isn’t all that fun.

Keep in mind that the QX60 has one big packaging quirk potential buyers should be wary of. The only way to get captain’s chairs is to opt for the Autograph, a strange choice considering that other buyers will surely want that flexibility. Infiniti did say that this limitation may only be a one year thing, so perhaps for the 2023 model availability of captain’s chairs will open up to more trim levels.

Online reservations for the 2022 QX60 begin today (July 13), and we are still waiting on EPA figures and crash test ratings for the QX60 before the luxury SUV arrives at dealerships in late 2021.