Bronco or 4Runner, 2022 Infiniti QX55 revisited, Mini Urbanaut preview: What's New @ The Car Connection

2021 Ford Bronco vs 2021 Toyota 4Runner

Robert Duffer Robert Duffer Senior Editor
July 2, 2021

2021 Ford Bronco vs. 2021 Toyota 4Runner: Compare SUVs

Our TCC Rating favors the new with the 2021 Ford Bronco netting a 7.0 to the aging 2021 Toyota 4Runner's 5.2 out of 10. 

2021 Mercedes-Benz S-Class review

From its V-12 and Maybach range-toppers down to the ahem, base V-6, the 2020 Mercedes-Benz S-Class sets a standard in luxury cars. We give it a TCC Rating of 7.8 out of 10.

From Motor Authority:

2022 Infiniti QX55

2022 Infiniti QX55

Review update: 2022 Infiniti QX55 delivers style without substance

The 2022 Infiniti QX55 looks the part of a coupe-like crossover but can’t measure up inside to German rivals. 

Watch GMC's 9,000-lb Hummer EV hit 60 mph in 3 seconds

Watch the full force of the Hummer EV and its 1,000 hp. 

2005 Saleen S7 twin-turbo competition package with 1,300 miles for sale on Bring A Trailer

The American supercar hits the block after going around only a few blocks.  

From Green Car Reports:

Mini Vision Urbanaut concept - June 2021

Mini Vision Urbanaut concept - June 2021

Mini Urbanaut electric van concept gets a step closer to reality

The Mini brand is going all-electric by the mid 2030s. Could this be one of the models that makes getting there an adventure?

Renault looks to retro styling and affordability in EV strategy for Europe

Renault said it would launch 10 new electric vehicles, bringing its sales mix to 65% electric by 2025, and 90% electric by 2030. 

