What's New for 2022: Buick

Buick leans into crossover SUVs for 2022, with its entire lineup devoted to road-friendly comfy cruisers. GM's premium brand counts only four models for 2022, but the Encore GX should nudge its namesake Encore into oblivion any time soon.

With all the crossovers to choose from, Buick relies on its cosmopolitan Avenir trim to etch out any distinction from GM's other crossover vehicles.

The pared down lineup, free of legacy sedans and under-appreciated wagons, rises and falls on its Enclave three-row SUV. The refreshed flagship noses to the front of GM's many mid-size crossover SUVs, and proves that Buick still matters in markets other than China.

Here's what's new and what remains for 2022 Buick models.

2022 Buick Enclave 2022 Buick Enclave 2022 Buick Enclave 2022 Buick Enclave

2022 Buick Enclave

- Redesigned front end with tall intakes, a chrome bar bisecting the grille like airplane wings, and new headlight and taillight designs.

- New interior design with an electronic gear panel replacing the mechanical one to open up more space in the center console.

- Newly standard safety features include automatic emergency braking, blind-spot monitors, automatic high beams, and active lane control.

- An 8.0-inch touchscreen with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility comes standard.

- Same 310-hp V-6 coupled to a 9-speed automatic in front-wheel drive or available all-wheel drive.





2022 Buick Envision

- The five-seat crossover imported from China was redesigned for 2021 and largely stays the same except for new color options.

- A 228-hp 2.0-liter turbo-4 and a 9-speed automatic move the mid-size crossover via front- or available all-wheel drive.





2022 Buick Encore GX

- Launched for 2021, the small crossover that overshadows the Encore stays the same except for new color options.

- Standard with a 137-hp 1.2-liter turbo-3 with front-wheel drive and a continuously variable transmission or an available 155-hp 1.3-liter turbo-3 with FWD and the CVT or all-wheel drive and a 9-speed automatic.





2022 Buick Encore

- The entry-level Buick is the brand's smallest and least expensive, but it lacks the standard safety features of rivals.

- Sold only in base and Preferred trim, the Encore uses a 155-hp 1.4-liter turbo-4 and a choice of front- or all-wheel drive.