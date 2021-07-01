2021 Jeep Wrangler 4xe road tested, 2021 Lexus LS 500 driven, used RAV4 Hybrid prices: What's New @ The Car Connection

First drive: 2021 Jeep Wrangler 4xe hybrid plugs into a greener, cleaner great outdoors

With 22 miles of electric range and quiet road manners, the Wrangler plug-in hybrid is the most road- and environmentally-friendly Jeep available.

2022 Chevy Silverado adds ZR2 off-road variant

A tough off-road version of the 2022 Chevrolet Silverado is due, as part of a refreshed lineup expected to get an interior update.

2022 Buick Encore review

The 2022 Buick Encore is a small crossover dwarfed by better crossovers elsewhere, and its lack of standard safety features sinks its TCC Rating to 4.7 out of 10.

2021 Lexus LS 500 AWD

First drive review: 2021 Lexus LS 500 delivers bargain flagship in need of a flagship powertrain

The V-8 Lexus flagship is still missing its V-8, but its touchscreen now stands tall.

Volvo Concept Recharge is the electric wagon of the future

The Concept Recharge shows the direction of future fully electric models from Volvo, toward a goal of being a fully electric brand by 2030.

Canada pledges to ban sale of gas cars and trucks by 2035

Canada has joined countries like the U.K. and France in setting a target for the ban of sale of ICE vehicles.

2021 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid

Toyota RAV4 Hybrid, Tesla Model 3 now cost more used than new: Why?

It's a matter of supply and demand, once again, and new vehicles—especially these—are in very short supply.

VW plans to go all-electric in Europe as soon as 2033, US later

The transition will take longer in South America and Africa, for the lack of infrastructure and political support.

EV battery supplier Panasonic sells Tesla stake, in pivot to boost its own braintrust

Panasonic might be branching out, but it's not parting ways with the California automaker anytime soon.