What's New for 2022: Toyota

Toyota's biggest vehicle headlines the brand's biggest news for model year 2022 with the redesign of the 2022 Toyota Tundra pickup truck. The problem is Toyota has only disclosed a teaser image for the big, blocky full-size pickup. Last redesigned for 2007, the Tundra trails every other pickup truck except the Nissan Titan in sales, but its importance to the brand is massive.

It reportedly will share a body-on-frame platform with the Toyota Tacoma mid-size pickup truck, Toyota Sequoia full-size SUV, and Toyota Runner mid-size SUV. Together, those vehicles accounted for more than 23% of Toyota sales in the U.S. in the first quarter of 2021. The overdue updates to all those vehicles, which could include hybrid or plug-in hybrid powertrains, should only make them more appealing. It comes at the expense of the demise of the long-running Toyota Land Cruiser.

At the other end of the spectrum, Toyota reinvigorates its small car lineup with the second-generation GR 86 sports coupe and the launch of a new small crossover in the 2022 Toyota Corolla Cross. Toyota continues to roll out more hybrid and plug-in hybrid vehicles badged Prime, but insists that its electrification strategy hinges on a portfolio of alternative powertrains, not just a fully battery electric vehicle. The world's largest automaker still hasn't launched a mass produced electric vehicle for the U.S., even as automakers ranging from Volkswagen and Ford to Nissan and Volvo roll out mainstream EVs.

We'll update this space with the big news on the big dogs, but for now, here's what's new for Toyota for 2022.





Trucks

2022 Toyota Tundra

- Big, blocky, and wide enough to require three running lights in the grille, the redesigned 2022 Tundra debuts this fall.

- Expected to share a platform with Tacoma, 4Runner, and Sequoia, so those models should be redesigned for 2023 if not sooner.

2022 Toyota Tacoma Trail Edition

2022 Toyota Tacoma

- Trail Edition builds on SR5 grade with colored accents, rubberized floor liners, 120-volt bed outlet, and lockable bed storage with drain plug.

- Trail Edition comes standard with four-wheel drive, front suspension raised by 1.1 inches (rear by 0.5 inches), rear locking differential, skid plates, special grille with bronze lettering, 16-inch bronze wheels.

2022 Toyota Tacoma TRD Pro

- TRD Pro updates include a lift kit that raises the front suspension 1.5 inches (rear by 0.5 inches), new control arms for more suspension travel, 16-inch black TRD wheels with Goodyear Territory all-terrain tires, and 2.5-inch internal bypass shocks by Fox.

- Standard engine in the Trail Edition and TRD Pro is 3.5-liter V-6 that makes 278 hp and 265 lb-ft of torque, and comes with either a 6-speed manual or 6-speed automatic transmission.





Crossovers and SUVs

2022 Toyota 4Runner TRD Sport 2022 Toyota 4Runner TRD Sport 2022 Toyota 4Runner TRD Sport

2022 Toyota 4Runner

- All 4Runners get LED headlights and fog lights.

- TRD Sport trim added with adaptive dampers, 20-inch wheels, hood scoop, and black roof rails.

- Powered by the same 4.0-liter V-6, producing 270 hp and 278 lb-ft; a 5-speed automatic transmission comes standard with rear-wheel drive or optional four-wheel drive.

2022 Toyota C-HR

- The smallest crossover in Toyota's lineup comes with front-wheel drive only and good standard safety features. Changes for 2022 are negligible.

2022 Toyota Corolla Cross 2022 Toyota Corolla Cross 2022 Toyota Corolla Cross

2022 Toyota Corolla Cross

- New subcompact crossover SUV employs a 169-hp 2.0-liter inline-4. A continuously variable automatic transmission powers the front wheels; all-wheel drive is available.

- Designed like the RAV4 but shorter in length and height, the Corolla Cross has less rear leg room but substantial cargo volume at 25.5 cubic feet.

- Standard features include a 7.0-inch touchscreen with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, cloth upholstery, 60/40-split folding rear seats.

- Standard driver-assistance features include automatic emergency braking, adaptive cruise control, active lane control, and automatic high beams.

2022 Toyota RAV4, RAV4 Hybrid, RAV4 Prime

- Toyota's bestseller, and the bestselling car in the U.S., continues to be offered in gas, hybrid, and plug-in hybrid powertrains.

- RAV4 Prime plug-in hybrid is the most powerful RAV4 with 302-hp powertrain with 2.5-liter inline-4 and a motor on each axle for all-wheel drive with an EPA-estimated 42 miles of electric range. Hopefully Toyota will boost production so supply can catch up with demand.

2022 Toyota Venza

- Launched last year, the hybrid crossover SUV with all-wheel drive earns an EPA-rated 39 mpg combined.

2022 Toyota Highlander

- New Bronze Edition exclusive to Highlander Hybrid three-row SUV with either front- or all-wheel drive that gets up to 36 mpg combined.

- Bronze slots between LXE and Limited, and comes with 18-inch bronze wheels; bronze interior stitching, door sills, and synthetic leather seats; and a bronze logo, of course.

2022 Toyota Sequoia

- Redesign expected for 2023.

Cars

2022 Toyota 86 2022 Toyota 86 2022 Toyota 86

2022 Toyota 86

- Second-generation sports coupe returns with new look, longer wheelbase, larger engine.

- 2.4-liter flat-4 makes 228 hp and 184 lb-ft of torque at 3,700 rpm and has a limited-slip rear differential.

- Revised power steering system for better track days.

- 50% increase in structural rigidity.





2022 Toyota Avalon

- Full-size sedan redesigned for 2019 is expected to be a carryover model.





2022 Toyota Camry

- Mid-size sedan refreshed for 2021 is expected to be a carryover model.





2022 Toyota Corolla

- The sedan, hatchback, Apex Edition, and hybrid return, with the latter netting 52 mpg combined.

2022 Toyota Mirai

- Hydrogen fuel cell vehicle is lower, longer, and wider than first generation.

- Upgraded powertrain on rear-wheel-drive platform provides a 30% increase in driving range to 402 miles.

- Limited availability to California.





2022 Toyota Prius and Prius Prime plug-in hybrid

- Nightshade Edition descends on the iconic hybrid on FWD and AWD-e models.

- Nightshade comes with blacked-out wheels, door handles, mirror caps, badges, and black trim accents inside and out. Interior gets black synthetic leather seats that are heated, and a heated steering wheel.





2022 Toyota Sienna

- Toyota Sienna Woodland bridges gap between minivan and SUV.

- Woodland comes with all-wheel drive and a 35-mpg hybrid powertrain, 18-inch wheels, and the ground clearance rises to 7.0 inches (0.6 more than the standard Sienna). Roof rails, a 1,500-watt outlet in the cargo area, second-row captain's chairs, heated front seats covered in synthetic leather, and a 12-speaker JBL sound system also come standard.





2022 Toyota Supra A91-CF Edition 2022 Toyota Supra A91-CF Edition 2022 Toyota Supra A91-CF Edition

2022 Toyota Supra

A91-CF Edition features carbon fiber aero kit with front splitter, chunky side skirts, a ducktail spoiler, and large canards front and rear.

- A91-CF has 19-inch wheels with red brake calipers, Alcantara and leather inside, and carbon fiber dash accents.

- Standard heated seats with 382-hp 3.0-liter turbo-6; a 255-hp 2.0-liter turbo-4 comes standard.