2022 Audi Q7 overview, 2022 Cayenne Turbo GT preview, BMW discontinues i3: What's New @ The Car Connection

2022 Audi Q7

2022 Audi Q7

Robert Duffer Senior Editor
June 30, 2021

2022 Audi Q7 review

With a TCC Rating of 7.0 out of 10, the 2022 Audi Q7 puts the family wagon in the fast lane.

Honda joins ten other automakers in pledging electric vehicle futures

Mazda and Lincoln join Ford, GM, Toyota, and Volkswagen in planning a full portfolio of electrified vehicles to help reduce vehicle emissions.

2022 Buick Encore GX review

The 2022 Buick Encore GX changes little, and carries over its TCC Rating of 6.0 out of 10.

From Motor Authority:

2022 Porsche Cayenne Turbo GT

2022 Porsche Cayenne Turbo GT

Preview: 2022 Porsche Cayenne Turbo GT is your top track-focused crossover

Porsche has cooked up a new Cayenne Coupe variant to fill the wide gap between the Turbo and Turbo S E-Hybrid.

New Mercedes CLE-Class will reportedly replace C-Class and E-Class coupes and convertibles

Recent prototypes thought to be for a redesigned C-Class Cabriolet may actually be for a new CLE-Class. 

The quickest police car isn't a car, it's a Ford F-150 pickup truck

Ford's F-150 continues its reign as the pursuit vehicle of choice—for the police, not the perps.

From Green Car Reports:

2020 BMW i3

2020 BMW i3

BMW drops innovative i3 electric car, ahead of more mass-market EVs

The i3 is done in the U.S. after this summer and the 2021 model year, although both the i4 hatchback and iX SUV are due early in 2022.

Volvo Concept Recharge is brand’s “manifesto” for a pure electric future

Volvo sees taking batteries, computing, and software in-house as part of the transition to all-EV by the end of the decade. 

Rivian camp kitchen will cook all-electric in the great outdoors

The high-end camp-kitchen option stows away in the R1T electric pickup's Gear Tunnel and offers an inductive cooktop. 

