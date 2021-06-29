2021 Tesla Model 3 earns TSP+, Subaru teases 2022 WRX, Volvo plans US EV plant: What's New @ The Car Connection

Tesla Model 3 top safety rating restored by IIHS

Tesla's camera-based system in the 2021 Model 3 proved just as effective in avoiding or mitigating crashes in the Tesla Model 3 as its old radar-based system, the IIHS found.

2020-2021 Nissan Sentra recalled for steering issue

Nissan's compact family four-door gets notice of faulty tie rods.

2022 Buick Envision

With a TCC Rating of 7.2 out of 10, the 2022 Buick Envision has suave style and user-friendly infotainment.

From Motor Authority:

2022 Subaru WRX teaser

2022 Subaru WRX teased, debuting soon

All-wheel drive and a 6-speed manual are a given, but a new 2.4-liter turbo-4 will be the headlining act for this popular performance car.

BMW i3 on its way out, no direct successor planned

BMW's i3 electric hatch is on its way out but the nameplate may return on an electric version of the 3-Series.

2022 Mercedes-Benz AMG SL Roadster spy shots: Redesigning an icon

The next generation of the iconic SL is being developed by Mercedes-Benz AMG, and a prototype has been spotted.

From Green Car Reports:

2021 Volvo XC90

Volvo will make its US plant all-electric before others—even China

Volvo's U.S. assembly plant near Charleston will be the first of its global plants to only make EVs—later in the decade.

The Toyota Prius lost a last bit of star power today

Billy Baldwin and Rosanna Arquette were among the celebrities announcing this was the last string in their love of the Prius.

Up close with the GMC Hummer EV and SUV: Electric largesse has arrived

We get our first up close look at the First Editions of the 2022 GMC Hummer EV and 2024 GMC Hummer EV SUV, a pair of electric vehicles that signal there are no limits on the size of EVs going forward.