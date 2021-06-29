2020-2021 Nissan Sentra recalled for steering issue

The 2020-2021 Nissan Sentra compact sedan may have a problem with bent tie rods, and that has prompted Nissan to recall 138,736 models, the NHTSA disclosed Monday.

Redesigned for 2020, the Nissan Sentra came with a dual pinion rack-mounted electric power steering system that made it more fun to drive than its predecessor. But the left and/or right tie rod may be bent due to an assembly error in Nissan's Aguascalientes plant in Mexico. The affected vehicles were produced between Nov. 25, 2019, and March 24, 2021.

A bent tie rod could have a dramatic effect on steering feel. The front wheels can vibrate, the steering wheel may pull to one side or the tother, and the bent tie rod has an increased likelihood of breaking. That could cause a loss of steering entirely and increase the risk of a crash.

This is the only recall for the Sentra, which earned "Good" crash-test ratings from the IIHS and a five-star rating from the NHTSA despite the 2021 Sentra earning a low three-star score for front-passenger protection. The Sentra competes with other compact sedans such as the 2022 Honda Civic, 2022 Subaru Impreza, and 2021 Mazda 3.

Owners will be notified as early as August 5 to have their Sentra taken into the dealership to inspect the tie rods. If bent, they'll be replaced under warranty. For more info, visit Nissan's recall site or contact Nissan customer service at 1-800-867-7669.