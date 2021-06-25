2022 Infiniti QX60 previewed, Wrangler goes Xtreme, Volvo debuts Super Cruise rival: What's New @ The Car Connection

2022 Infiniti QX60 preview

The redesigned 2022 Infiniti QX60 three-row crossover SUV shares a platform with the Nissan Pathfinder but rivals the Lincoln Aviator and Acura RDX.

2022 Kia Seltos review

With a TCC Rating of 6.2 out of 10, the 2022 Seltos earns a spot just above the hatchback Soul thanks to all-wheel drive.

From Motor Authority:

2021 Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 392 with Xtreme Recon package

2021 Jeep Wrangler Rubicon Xtreme Recon package takes aim at the Ford Bronco

Jeep is releasing the 2021 Wrangler Rubicon Xtreme Recon package to best all of the Ford Bronco's off-road stats.

2023 Porsche Panamera spy shots: 2nd update on the way

The second-generation Panamera has already been updated once but it looks like a more substantial tweak is coming.

2022 Honda Civic Type R spy shots: Redesigned hot hatch coming soon

Honda launched a redesigned Civic for 2022, and a prototype for the Type R variant has just been spotted.

From Green Car Reports:

2021 Volvo XC90

Fully electric Volvo XC90 Recharge teased with lidar and "AI-driven super computer"

The system will be a big step up from its current Pilot Assist system, and a possible rival to GM Super Cruise or Tesla Navigate on Autopilot

Sono Sion solar-supplemented EV gets range, charging boost with battery upgrade

A 54-kwh LFP pack replaces a 35-kwh lithium-ion pack in the Sion, allowing a boost in range to about 189 miles.