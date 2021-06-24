2022 Civic hatch debuts, Ferrari flashes 296 GTB, Jaguar makes EV plans: What's New @ The Car Connection

2022 Honda Civic hatchback pulls double duty

The redesigned 2022 Honda Civic hatchback fills the gap left by the coupe as well as rounding out the sedan with more cargo room and a 6-speed manual.

2022 Subaru Impreza review

The Impreza sedan and hatchback strike the right value note, with standard all-wheel drive and a TCC Rating of 6.5 out of 10.

2022 Kia Soul review

With a TCC Rating of 6.0 out of 10, the 2022 Soul drops its manual shifter and gains bigger screens on most models.

From Motor Authority:

Ferrari 296 GTB

Ferrari 296 GTB revealed with 818 hp from a V-6 hybrid powertrain

Ferrari has replaced the F8 Tributo with a new V-6 plug-in hybrid supercar.

2024 Volkswagen ID Buzz spy shots: Modern electric Bus starts testing

A modern Microbus with battery-electric power and the choice of passenger and commercial versions is coming.

First ride: 2022 Toyota 86 redesign rewards drivers

Hot laps with pro drifter Ken Gushi at Eagles Canyon Raceway demonstrates the improved track capability of the redesigned 2022 Toyota 86.

From Green Car Reports:

2022 Jaguar I-Pace

Report: Jaguar looking for new platform for EV lineup, after canceling XJ flagship

Jaguar wants to base a whole set of electric cars around a new, flexible platform that it hasn't developed yet.

Renewable energy plan incentivizes GM EV owners: Free home charging after midnight

A program with Shell-owned MP2 Energy LLC allows Chevy Bolt EV drivers fixed-rate renewable energy—plus free late-night charging.

EV startup Canoo has a structural battery—but it’s not Tesla’s approach

Canoo is using what amounts to a module-to-car approach for its EV platform, while Tesla might migrate to a cell-to-car structural battery. Both save significant weight.