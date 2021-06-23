2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E GT gets up to 270 miles of range

The Car Connection's Best Car to Buy 2021, the Ford Mustang Mach-E, got some good news from the EPA.

The environmental agency says the predicted range for Mach-E GT and GT Performance Edition electric cars is higher than expected. Ford had targeted a range of 250 miles for the Mach-E GT, and 235 miles for the Performance Edition. Final EPA estimates peg the Mach-E GT at 270 miles of range, with the Performance Edition checking in at 260 miles.

The 2021 Mach-E earns an exceptionally high TCC Rating of 8.6 out of 10, before the NHTSA has even had the chance to crash-test it. (The IIHS calls it a Top Safety Pick.) It also won our Best Electric Car to Buy 2021 derby, outpointing rivals such as the Tesla Model 3.

GT versions of the controversially named electric SUV promise a 0-60 mph time of 3.8 seconds; the Performance Edition boosts torque from 600 lb-ft to 634 lb-ft, and pulls down 0-60 mph times to an estimated 3.5 seconds.

Prices start at $61,000 for the Mach-E GT and $66,000 for the GT Performance Edition, before potential federal and local tax incentives. Ford says the first paying customers will get the Mach-E GT in their driveways in the fall.