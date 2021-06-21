2022 Kia Telluride overview, 2021 S-Class tested, Fisker Ocean teased again: What's New @ The Car Connection

2022 Kia Telluride review

With a TCC Rating of 7.5 out of 10, the 2022 Kia Telluride leaps ahead of rival three-row crossovers with features and a great warranty.

Buick Encore GX and Chevy Trailblazer recalled for plastic jack

General Motors is recalling the Buick Encore GX and Chevy Trailblazer for a plastic jack that could fail and hurt people working on their crossover SUVs.

From Motor Authority:

2021 Mercedes-Benz S-Class

First drive review: 2021 Mercedes-Benz S-Class will go down in history as peak ICE

The 2021 Mercedes-Benz S-Class sedan represents the state of the art for the gas-powered car as we transition to electric vehicles.

1994 Toyota Supra driven by Paul Walker in "The Fast and the Furious" sold for $560,000

A 1994 Toyota Supra stunt car from "The Fast and the Furious" series sold for $560,000 at the Barrett-Jackson Las Vegas auction.

2023 BMW 7-Series spy shots and video: Redesigned flagship sedan takes shape

BMW is working on a redesigned 7-Series, and this time around there will be a battery-electric i7 variant.

From Green Car Reports:

Fisker Ocean

Fisker teases more power, unique clutch for Ocean EV as production agreement signed

The Ocean EV remains on schedule for late 2022 and will, based on comments from CEO Henrik Fisker, perform even better than originally suggested.

Despite partisan divide, Americans see EVs as better for the environment and want more solar power

Americans now see electric cars as better for the environment, and more than 8 out of 10 want more solar, but Republican support has dropped.

Some say "no climate, no deal" as EVs, green energy lose traction in infrastructure compromise

A Senate version has been setting off alarm bells for those seeking renewable energy and climate action as part of an infrastructure push.