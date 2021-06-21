Buick Encore GX and Chevy Trailblazer recalled for plastic jack

Robert Duffer Robert Duffer Senior Editor
June 21, 2021

General Motors will recall the 2020-2022 Buick Encore GX and 2021-2022 Chevrolet Trailblazer small crossover SUVs for an emergency jack that can fracture in use, the NHTSA disclosed Monday. 

The plastic emergency jack that comes on 135,400 of the recalled vehicles could fail when not properly positioned according to instructions in the owner's manual. If the jack breaks while the vehicle is being worked on, the car could collapse and hurt the person working on it. 

After a GM test driver first raised the issue, an internal investigation found 21 field claims that the jack had failed. GM dealers will replace the plastic jack with a metal jack "less susceptible to failure through misuse," according to GM's filing. The new metal jack has been used in production since April 26, 2021. 

The recall affects 55,996 Buick Encore GX and 79,404 Chevrolet Trailblazer models. 

The jack will be replaced free of charge, and owners can expect notification as early as July 26. For more questions, owners can visit GM's recall site or call Buick customer service at 1-800-521-7300 or Chevrolet customer service at 1-800-222-1020. GM's number for this recall is A212335470.

