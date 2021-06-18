2022 Kia Telluride priced, 2021 Kia K5 GT tested, Canoo EVs set for 2022: What's New @ The Car Connection

2022 Kia Telluride

2022 Kia Telluride

June 18, 2021

2022 Kia Telluride price increases up to $700, adds larger touchscreen

The 2022 Kia Telluride three-row crossover gets some additional equipment, including a 10.3-inch touchscreen on base models, and a minor price bump.

Mazda, Lincoln join growing list of automakers pledging electric vehicle futures

Mazda and Lincoln join Ford, GM, Toyota, and Volkswagen in planning a full portfolio of electrified vehicles to help reduce vehicle emissions.

From Motor Authority:

2021 Kia K5 GT

2021 Kia K5 GT

 

First drive review: 2021 Kia K5 GT spins the fun dial way up

The 2021 Kia K5 GT sets out to prove that midsize sedans can be fun, backing up that assertion with a powerful engine, solid handling, and a propensity to leave skid marks all over the road.

Ford trademarked the Splash name, again

Ford's Splash was last used on a special version of the Ranger pickup truck in the 1990s. 

Remember the Hydrocar? It still exists and it's for sale

The Hydrocar amphibious car with a 762-hp Chevy V-8 heads to the Barrett-Jackson auction block. 

From Green Car Reports:

Canoo Lifestyle Vehicle

Canoo Lifestyle Vehicle

Quirky Canoo EVs set for Oklahoma production in 2022, subscription model played down

Netherlands' Nedcar will oversee Oklahoma production for the Canoo Lifestyle Vehicle—with other variants arriving later. 

Report: Hyundai electric air taxis might arrive as soon as 2025

Although development progress is moving faster than anticipated, regulatory hurdles could still get in the way of these vehicles' arrival. 

Charging ecosystem for Mercedes EQS: Plug & Charge support, offsets for renewable energy

Mercedes-Benz is making sure green energy is built into the charging experience, as part of an app and ecosystem first detailed Thursday.  

