2022 Kia Telluride price increases up to $700, adds larger touchscreen

Robert Duffer Robert Duffer Senior Editor
June 18, 2021

The 2022 Kia Telluride three-row crossover SUV gets a larger touchscreen and a larger starting price, Kia announced this week. Offered in LX, S, EX, SX, and SX-P models, the winning family hauler wears Kia's new badging on the outside, and sports a 10.3-inch touchscreen inside as well as highway driving assist that enables short-term hands-free driving on LX and S trims. Every model gets navigation-based adaptive cruise control.

Staring at $34,015, the 2022 Telluride LX upgrades add $600 to the starting price from the 2021 Telluride. The $1,225 destination fee included in the prices listed here remains the same. 

Competing with the 2022 Nissan Pathfinder, 2021 Ford Explorer, and other three-row SUVs, the Telluride looks and comes equipped with features that give it a premium vibe, like the 2022 Acura MDX

The 2022 Telluride S costs $36,515, or $700 more than last year. It adds a power sunroof, captain's chairs for seating for seven, heated front seats with power adjustments, and 20-inch alloy wheels. 

For $39,015, the EX costs only $200 more but doesn't get the same level of upgrades as the S and LX trims since it already came with a 10.3-inch touchscreen. It features a power liftgate, power side mirrors, navigation, dual-zone automatic climate control, wireless smartphone charging, cooled front seats, and wood trim accents. 

The 2022 Telluride SX also costs $200 more than last year. At $43,915, it comes with nearly all of Kia's goodies, including dual sunroofs, 20-inch black alloy wheels, 10-speaker Harman Kardon sound, blind-spot monitor cameras, and other fine finishes.  

Every Telluride is powered by a 291-hp 3.8-liter V-6 with an 8-speed automatic transmission. It can tow 5,000 pounds. Front-wheel drive is standard, and upgrading to all-wheel drive costs $2,000 on every trim except the top SX-Prestige, where it is standard. That model costs $48,115 and comes with heated and cooled second-row seats, nappa leather upholstery, a heated steering wheel, and a head-up display.

All Telluride owners benefit from an industry-leading 5-year/60,000-mile bumper-to-bumper warranty. 

The 2022 Telluride goes on sale this summer. 

