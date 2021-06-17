2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee L review, Porsche Cayenne Coupe sets 'Ring record, Clarity PHEV discontinued: What's New @ The Car Connection

2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee L review

The venerable Jeep Grand Cherokee is joined by the distinct Jeep Grand Cherokee L three-row SUV for 2021.

2022 Kia Carnival vs. 2021 Toyota Sienna: Compare Minivans

The redesigned 2022 Kia Carnival and 2021 Toyota Sienna hybrid narrow the gap between SUVs while retaining excellent cargo room and passenger space. The better minivan depends on your priorities.

Used and new car prices near record highs and the American fleet gets older

Old cars, high prices for used and new—it's a sellers' car market in COVID-era America.

From Motor Authority:

New Porsche Cayenne Coupe variant

High-performance 600-plus-hp Porsche Cayenne Coupe sets 'Ring record

The Cayenne version that's still without a name will slot between the Cayenne Coupe Turbo and Cayenne Coupe Turbo S E-Hybrid models, but its not expected to be a hybrid.

Awkward: Tesla Model S yoke is no joke

The Tesla Model S Plaid features a yoke for a steering wheel that Joe Torbati from OCD Detailing found unsettling.

2022 Mercedes-Benz AMG S63e spy shots and video: Plug-in hybrid super sedan on the way

Rather than a V-12, the top performance option for the new S-Class family will have V-8-based plug-in hybrid setup.

From Green Car Reports:

2020 Honda Clarity Plug-In Hybrid

Honda Clarity Plug-In Hybrid is gone after 2021, but Clarity Fuel Cell will linger into 2022

Honda's three-pronged way of expanding its green-car portfolio goes out with a whimper, ahead of more hybrids and future EVs.

Toyota claims it’s too early to focus on EVs

Even up to 2050, hybrids may play a significant part of Toyota's product mix, even as Toyota pulls forward timelines for cutting manufacturing CO2.

BMW readies its hydrogen fuel-cell X5 due in 2022

To be made in very limited numbers, the i Hydrogen Next SUV is a version of the BMW X5 SUV and represents a fuel-cell partnership with Toyota.