2022 Honda Civic driven, Audi RS 6 Avant tested, Polestar 3 promised: What's New @ The Car Connection

First drive: 2022 Honda Civic expands on winning compact car formula

The 2022 Honda Civic compact sedan remains the go-to option for affordable, reliable transportation but interior upgrades and improved performance means it's anything but regular.

What's New for 2022: Mini

Small changes for a small brand that sells small vehicles.

2021 Audi RS 6 Avant

First drive review: 2021 Audi RS 6 Avant blends massive performance and mass appeal

The 2021 Audi RS 6 Avant is a monster hiding in a family friendly package. Style, acceleration, and performance all rank off the charts for this wagon, which was once forbidden fruit but is now being finally offered on U.S. shores.

2022 Porsche 911 GT3 Touring brings the go without the show

It's tough to be discreet in the 911 GT3, but Porsche's giving it a shot by nixing the fixed wing.

Electric Lincoln arriving in 2022 with three more EVs on the way, electrified lineup by 2030

Lincoln plans four new electric vehicles, a lineup of electrified choices by 2030, a hands-free driver assistance system, Lincoln boutiques, charging network agreements, and a focus on China.

2021 Polestar 2

Polestar 3 electric SUV due in 2022: Mach-E, Model Y rival will be US-built

The Swedish-Chinese electric vehicle brand is homing in on South Carolina for its Polestar 3 electric performance SUV due next year.

2022 Hyundai Santa Fe Plug-In Hybrid rated at 31 electric miles, 33 mpg

The Santa Fe beats the Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV bur trails the Toyota RAV4 Prime in electric range, efficiency, and gas mileage.

Audi E-Tron GT connects to Electrify America for home chargers, 3 years of fast-charging

Audi looks to corporate cousin for charging support, and switches to a premium home-charging installation partner.