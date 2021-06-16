What's New for 2022: Mini

It's easy to overlook Mini on American roads, where bigger often gets muddled with better. The small British brand owned by BMW still makes cute if not compelling city cars and small SUVs. From the Union Jack taillights and rear barn doors to the circular design features adorning the inside and outside, Mini stands out amid a sea of homogeneous small crossovers and diminishing compact cars and hatchbacks.

For 2022, the classic Mini Cooper gets restyled and features more standard equipment, highlighted by an 8.8-inch touchscreen. As ever, Mini rolls out more Editions than a 20th century newsstand (a place where one could find printed versions of stories now read onscreen). Ascending in size, the 2022 Clubman and 2022 Countryman largely stand pat after last year's updates.

Each of the three models can be had in three types, including the base Cooper, Cooper S, or the John Cooper Works performance series. The All4 designation stands for all-wheel drive. Then there are three trims within each type, Classic, Signature, to the top Iconic trim. Special editions bundle certain features or add design nuance to the lineup.

Mini features a range of powertrains, from the all-electric Cooper SE to the 301-hp 2.0-liter turbo-4 John Cooper Works. All Minis come with 3 years/36,000 miles of complimentary scheduled maintenance and a 4-year/50,000-mile warranty. The biggest changes for 2022 occur in the smallest Mini.

2022 Mini Cooper

2022 Mini Cooper 2022 Mini Cooper Hardtop 2022 Mini Cooper SE 2022 Mini Cooper Convertible

- Refreshed two-door or four-door hardtop and two-door convertible costs $500 more, starts at $23,750.

- Revised front end includes a taller hexagonal grille and new air curtains in the lower bumper, no fog lights, and air intakes on sportier models. Out back is a new twin tailpipe design emerging from the center.

- Standard 8.8-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay compatibility; Android Auto is still lost on Mini.

- Standard satellite radio for one year.

- Standard automatic emergency braking and lane-departure warnings, and an available upgraded adaptive cruise control system works down to a stop.

- Available heated steering wheel comes standard on SE electric variant.

- Electric Collection available on the Mini Cooper SE with Signature Plus trim adds two-tone roof, special color options, interior aluminum trim accents, distinct wheel options, and other cosmetic differentiators.

- Oxford Edition hardtop in two- or four-door models adds upgraded 17-inch wheels, heated front seats, dual-zone climate control, and it can be upgraded with a 7-speed dual clutch transmission and panoramic sunroof for $1,500. Price remains the same from 2021.

- A 6-speed manual transmission comes standard on the base Mini Cooper, Mini Cooper S, Mini John Cooper Works two-door hardtop, and Mini Cooper Convertible. A 7-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission adds about $1,250.

2022 Mini Clubman

- A 6-speed manual transmission comes standard on Cooper S Clubman with front-wheel drive; a 7-speed dual-clutch is available.

- The Cooper S Clubman ALL4 has a 189-hp 2.0-liter turbo-4 with an 8-speed automatic transmission and all-wheel drive.

- The John Cooper Works Clubman ALL4 has a 301-hp 2.0-liter turbo-4 with an 8-speed automatic.

- Top speed increases from 140 mph to 155 mph.

- Standard satellite radio for one year.

- Standard automatic emergency braking and lane-departure warnings.

- Standard 8.8-inch touchscreen.

2022 Mini Countryman

2022 Mini Cooper Countryman 2022 Mini Cooper Countryman 2022 Mini Cooper Countryman 2022 Mini Cooper Countryman

- Top speed increases from 149 mph to 155 mph.

- Standard satellite radio for one year.

- Standard automatic emergency braking and lane-departure warnings.

- Standard 8.8-inch touchscreen.

- Available Cooper S Boardwalk Edition has black 18-inch spoke wheels, special trim pieces, special colors, and other features.

- Standard 134-hp 1.5-liter turbo-3 with 7-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission and front-wheel drive.

- The Countryman ALL4 has all-wheel drive and an 8-speed automatic.

- The Countryman Cooper S has a 189-hp 2.0-liter turbo-4 with a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission and front-wheel drive.

- The Countryman Cooper S ALL4 has all-wheel drive and an 8-speed automatic.

- The SE Countryman ALL4 plug-in hybrid adds an electric motor to the turbo-3 and offers 17 miles of electric range.

- The John Cooper Works Countryman ALL4 has a 301-hp 2.0-liter turbo-4 with an 8-speed automatic.