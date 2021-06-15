2021 Toyota Mirai driven, 2022 Porsche Macan tested, Land Rover Defender FCEV confirmed: What's New @ The Car Connection

5 things to know about the 2021 Toyota Mirai

The Mirai is a rear-wheel-drive EV, with power from a hydrogen fuel cell and up to a 402-mile range between sparse filling stations.

2022 Subaru Ascent adds Onyx Edition for $39,120

The seven-seat Subaru shows new style in 2022, with a blackout trim package—and a higher destination fee.

Volvo recalls nearly all 2019-2020 vehicles for stall risk

The compact XC40 gets a pass, but all other Volvos need a (circuit) break.

From Motor Authority:

2022 Porsche Macan prototype

First drive review: 2022 Porsche Macan prototype builds a fun bridge to an electric future

The Porsche Macan SUV is getting a 2022 update that only improves upon the most engaging crossover on the market.

Redesigned 2022 Toyota Tundra coming soon with new iForce Max powertrain

A bigger, brawnier Tundra with a new powertrain is coming up shortly.

2023 Mercedes-Benz C-Class Cabriolet spy shots: Redesigned convertible on the way

A bigger, sexier Mercedes-Benz C-Class Cabriolet is coming.

From Green Car Reports:

Hydrogen powered Land Rover Defender prototype - June 2021

Off-road-capable Land Rover Defender fuel-cell prototype confirmed under development

A fuel-cell version of the go-anywhere luxury SUV might give it a low carbon footprint without it being a battery heavyweight.

Battery swapping could soon power more electric taxis, ride-sharing, last-mile delivery

A partnership between two tech companies might allow fleets of EVs to run more smoothly, through modular pack swaps.

VW Project Trinity EV due mid-decade being developed "from the inside out"

Volkswagen is developing its upcoming EV platform with interior and interface as the top priorities—with features over the air providing a new potential line of revenue.