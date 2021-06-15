2022 Subaru Ascent adds Onyx Edition for $39,120

The 2022 Subaru Ascent three-row SUV climbs into the new model year mostly unchanged except for the addition of the blacked-out Onyx Edition, Subaru announced Monday.

First launched for 2019, Subaru's largest vehicle adopts the popular Onyx Edition trim introduced on the 2020 Subaru Outback. The black treatment on the grille, side mirrors, window frames and other areas has a slimming effect on the exterior except for the 20-inch black alloy wheels that replace 18-inch wheels on the base model. Inside the Onyx, seating for up to seven passengers gets covered in water-repellent material Subaru calls StarTex; it's synthetic leather partially made of recycled plastic.

In addition to all the badging, standard features include keyless start, a power liftgate, a heated steering wheel, and rear automatic emergency braking. It costs $39,120, including $1,125 delivery fee in most states. For $2,200 more, Onyx Edition shoppers can add a single option package that includes a panoramic sunroof, navigation, and a cargo cover.

The Onyx Edition is powered by the same 260-hp 2.4-liter flat-4 that makes 277 lb-ft of torque across the five trims of the Ascent. It pairs to a continuously variable automatic transmission that can mimic an 8-speed automatic and all-wheel drive with hill descent control. Max towing capacity reaches 5,000 pounds, and the EPA rates fuel economy at 21 mpg city, 27 highway 23 combined.

Standard safety features on the 2022 Subaru Ascent include automatic emergency braking, active lane control, adaptive cruise control, and adaptive LED headlights with automatic high beams. A 6.5-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto comes standard, along with a satellite radio trial and a CD player to celebrate good times the old fashioned way.

The base Ascent seats eight and costs $33,420; even though the 2022 Ascent shows the same MSRP as the 2021 Ascent, Subaru increased mandatory destination fees $75 for 2022 to $1,125.

The Premium grade starts at $35,920 and adds blind-spot monitors, eight-way power driver seats, leather-wrapped steering wheel, and heated front seats and side mirrors. The big addition to the interior is an 8.0-inch touchscreen and wi-fi capability. The one available package on Premium adds $1,460 and includes some of the features from the Onyx Edition, such as keyless entry and keyless start, power liftgate, and rear automatic emergency braking. With the package, shoppers can choose between the eight-seat or seven-seat configuration at no extra charge.

At $39,120, the 2022 Ascent Onyx costs $1,740 more than the Premium trim we recommended on the 2021 Ascent and it slots between Premium and the feature-laden Limited trim.

The $40,720 Limited has the same features as the Onyx Edition, except the StarTex seats are swapped out for real leather and the 20-inch wheels are gray. The driver gets a 10-way power seat, and the passenger eases into 4-way power. A heated steering wheel and heated rear seats come standard, and USB ports increase from four to six. Captain's chairs can replace the second-row bench at no charge, same as in the Premium.

The Ascent Touring tops the lineup at $46,570. It adds the gloss black grille of the Onyx Edition, and adds chrome door handles and chrome power-folding mirrors. Woodgrain accents line the dash, and perforated leather trims the seats, which also cool front riders' hides. Navigation, a 14-speaker Harman Kardon sound system, rain-sensing wipers, a panoramic sunroof, and a surround-view camera system showcase all of Subaru's finery on the 2022 Ascent.

Built in Lafayette, Indiana, the 2022 Subaru Ascent goes on sale soon.