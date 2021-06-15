Volvo recalls nearly all 2019-2020 vehicles for stall risk

2020 Volvo XC90

2020 Volvo XC90

June 15, 2021

Volvo will be recalling every 2019-2020 vehicle in its lineup except for the XC40 compact crossover, the NHTSA disclosed on Monday. A low-pressure fuel pump can blow a fuse and cause the engine to stall, increasing the risk of a crash. Volvo will upgrade the fuse from a 15-amp fuse to a 20-amp. 

The recall encompasses 85,550 units, all from the 2019-2020 model years. Affected cars include the Volvo S60 sedan, Volvo V60 and V60 Cross Country wagons; the Volvo S90 full-size sedan and related V90 and V90 CrossCountry wagons; the Volvo XC60 crossover SUV and the Volvo XC90 three-row SUV

The Volvo XC40 compact crossover is not included in the recall. 

The fuse in question can blow when the engine control module shuts off fuel delivery due to electrical peaks. If the car is off, it may not start because of the faulty fuse. When the car is in motion, the blown fuse will prevent the low-pressure fuel pump from operating, which could cause the engine to stall and the vehicle to lose power. Plug-in hybrid vehicles included in the recall can continue to run on battery power before stalling. 

If the engine stalls, drivers will notice a loss of power and a message will appear in the instrument cluster. Volvo said it was unaware of any crashes or injuries related to the issue. 

Volvo service centers will replace the 15-amp fuse with a 20-amp fuse at no cost to customers. Owners can expect notification as early as August 1. To check on the status of your vehicle, visit Volvo's recall site or contact Volvo Car customer service at 1-800-458-1552

