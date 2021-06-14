2022 Lexus NX debuts, Tesla Model S Plaid sets speed record, Maserati teases EV: What's New @ The Car Connection

2022 Lexus NX preview

The 2022 Lexus NX is a five-seat crossover SUV that’s been revamped for the new model year with a dramatic shape, a plug-in hybrid edition, and massive touchscreen-driven infotainment.

GM's recall of 2021 full-size SUVs, cars can be fixed with over-the-air update

Flawed airbag lights force automaker to recall its most popular SUVs and sports car.

2022 Audi Q3 review

With a TCC Rating of 6.3 out of 10, the 2022 Audi Q3's new base engine dulls its zest for driving.

From Motor Authority:

Jay Leno sets a quarter-mile world record in the 2021 Tesla Model S Plaid - video

The Tesla Model S Plaid is now the world's quickest car.

2022 Lexus NX leads a youth movement with hybrid options, new infotainment

The 2022 Lexus NX small crossover lads the brand to a new future with a touchscreen infotainment system and four powertrains including two hybrids.

2023 Maserati GranTurismo prototype hits the road

Maserati will launch its first electric vehicle later this year in the form of a redesigned GranTurismo.

From Green Car Reports:

Maserati teases its first all-electric car, a potential Tesla Roadster rival

The Italian sports-car maker and luxury brand is planning on a fully electric coupe, most likely arriving in 2023.

Tesla delivers first Model S Plaid models without a steering wheel

The yoke-style steering wheel, a regular sight in racing and science-fiction, is a first for a regular production car that regulators, safety groups, and the insurance industry haven't yet fully assessed.

Report: California needs 1.2 million EV chargers by 2030 to support vehicle targets

More than 73,000 charging stations have been installed to date in the state, with 123,000 more planned by 2025. That falls short of a 250,000-installation goal.