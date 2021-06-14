GM's recall of 2021 full-size SUVs, cars can be fixed with over-the-air update

General Motors will be recalling 282,429 new vehicles across its four brands, the NHTSA disclosed Monday. In the 2021 vehicles, the airbag malfunction light may not illuminate to warn drivers that there is an issue with the deployment of the airbag in case of a crash. Faulty deployment of the airbag can increase the risk of injury in a crash.

The affected vehicles can be fixed through an over-the-air update or with a visit to a GM dealership.

The recall affects all GM full-size SUVs that were redesigned for 2021, as well as Cadillac's CT4 and CT5, Buick's redesigned 2021 Envision, and the 2021 Chevrolet Corvette.

Here's the breakdown of affected 2021 models:

25,650 Buick Envision SUVs, manufactured between July 20, 2020 to April 9, 2021

5,529 Cadillac CT4 compact sedans manufactured between June 24, 2020 to May 4, 2021

8,380 Cadillac CT5 mid-size sedans, manufactured between July 8, 2020 to May 4, 2021

17,222 Cadillac Escalade full-size SUVs, manufactured between March 16, 2020 to May 26, 2021

9,895 Cadillac Escalade ESV full-size SUVs, manufactured between June 24, 2020 to May 26, 2021

13,119 Chevrolet Corvette, manufactured between Sept. 2, 2020 to May 27, 2021

92,643 Chevrolet Tahoe, manufactured between Nov. 11, 2019 to May 26, 2021

37,157 Chevrolet Suburban, manufactured between Jan. 6, 2020 to May 26, 2021

47,820 GMC Yukon, manufactured between Nov. 12, 2019 to May 26, 2021

24,358 GMC Yukon XL, manufactured between Jan. 6, 2020 to May 26, 2021

Vehicles made after the end dates above have the updated software.

GM cited 19 possible warranty claims due to the issue, but said it was not aware of any crashes or injuries related to it. GM will update the software in the gateway module of the affected vehicles, and owners can accept the changes via an over-the-air update without bringing the vehicle to a dealership. Or owners can have the service completed at a GM dealer.

Owners will be notified as early as July 19. For more info, and to check the status of your vehicle through its VIN, visit GM's recall page or call Buick customer service at 1-800-521-7300, Cadillac customer service at 1-800-458-8006, Chevrolet customer service at 1-800-222-1020, or GMC customer service at 1-800-462-8782. GM's ID for this recall is N212338110.