Maverick and Santa Cruz compared, 2022 Corvette tweaked, 2022 Jaguar I-Pace updated: What's New @ The Car Connection

2022 Ford Maverick vs 2022 Hyundai Santa Cruz: Compare Trucks

The 2022 Ford Maverick and 2022 Hyundai Santa Cruz small pickup trucks give shoppers an open bed and a more adventurous edge than compact crossover SUVs.

2022 BMW X3, X4 small SUVs updated with more tech, more torque, modest price increases

The 2022 BMW X3 and X4 add torque, revised infotainment systems, and price increases ranging from $200 to $1,200.

2022 Honda Insight preview

What about more than 50 mpg in a sedan that doesn't feel no-frills? The 2022 Honda Insight shows how a frugal hybrid doesn't need to feel like one.

From Motor Authority:

2022 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray IMSA GTLM Championship Edition

Preview: 2022 Chevrolet Corvette receives engine tweaks, IMSA GTLM special edition

Chevy is celebrating the C8 Corvette's racing pedigree with its latest special-edition model.

Preview: 2021 Ford F-150 Raptor comes with 450 hp, rear coil springs, $65,840 price tag

The redesigned 2021 Ford F-150 Raptor off-road pickup truck features a new coil-spring rear suspension, more suspension travel, available 37-inch tires, and the new-generation F-150's stiffer platform.

2022 Toyota Land Cruiser debuts with twin-turbo V-6, but isn't coming to US

A new Toyota Land Cruiser debuted with gas and diesel turbocharged V-6 engines, but it's not coming to these shores.

From Green Car Reports:

2022 Jaguar I-Pace

2022 Jaguar I-Pace gets faster charging, snappier interface after skipping 2021

Although the range remains unchanged at 234 miles, a faster L2 charging and a quicker interface should improve the experience.

GM asks EPA for national acceleration of EVs, supports California CO2 targets

GM's policy courses regarding emissions, fuel economy, and EVs no longer contradict themselves.

Aptera Sol: 1,000-mile, solar-supplemented EV teases tent, space for a surfboard

The "never charge" three-wheeled EV can cover more than 11,000 miles a year on solar power alone, the company claims—and help enjoy the outdoors.