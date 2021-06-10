2022 BMW X3, X4 small SUVs updated with more tech, more torque, modest price increases

Robert Duffer Robert Duffer Senior Editor
June 10, 2021

The 2022 BMW X3 compact crossover and related X4 compact crossover coupe wear a fresh interior with updated technology and a mild-hybrid powertrain that modestly boosts torque on inline-6 variants, BMW announced Tuesday. Of course, these enhancements come with a price increase that ranges from $200 to $1,200.

Redesigned for the 2018 model year, the third-generation X3 and its lower, longer, wider X4 counterpart get new exhaust tips and revised LED headlights and taillights. Satin aluminum decks the window frames and roof rails, and 19-inch alloy wheels with all-season run-flat tires come standard.

The cabins get the most obvious update, with a 10.3-inch infotainment screen underscored by buttons for both climate control and media functions. The touchscreen can be upgraded to 12.3 inches with a suite of driver services such as cloud-based mapping called Live Cockpit Professional. The larger touchscreen is standard on the X4. Android Auto, Amazon Alexa, and wireless Apple CarPlay also come standard. A controller dial on the console, natural voice commands, and steering wheel controls give the driver several options for multimedia inputs. Options include a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, an ambient lighting package, and a parking assistance package.

An optional Driving Assistant Professional package enhances adaptive cruise control to be used in stop-and-go conditions, and includes active lane control that can be used with navigation for lane changes, active blind-spot monitors, and a three-dimensional projection of surrounding traffic in the instrument cluster. 

Power sport seats shod in synthetic leather, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, and satellite radio and wi-fi trials come standard.

BMW's most popular model, the 2022 X3 comes in three variants. For $44,695, or $700 more than the 2021 X3, the base sDrive30i model's 2.0-liter turbocharged inline-4 is rated at 248 hp and 258 lb-ft of torque. It comes with rear-wheel drive standard but can be ordered in all-wheel-drive with the xDrive30i for $2,000 more. The X4 xDrive30i costs $52,795, which is an increase of $200 from the 2021 X4. All 2022 X3 and X4 variants come with an 8-speed automatic transmission.

The X3 M40i and X4 M40i now come with a mild-hybrid system with an integrated starter-generator that temporarily boosts output by 11 hp off the line or during mid-range sprints. It also adds more torque on the M40i and M variants. The 3.0-liter turbocharged inline-6 makes 382 hp and 369 lb-ft (an increase of 5 lb-ft) and comes with standard all-wheel drive. It goes from 0-60 mph in 4.4 seconds.

The 2022 X3 M40i costs $58,795. That's a $1,200 increase over 2021, and includes an adaptive suspension and variable sport steering, as well as the mild-hybrid. The plug-in hybrid has been discontinued. The 2022 X4 M40i costs $63,395, which is an increase of $700. 

At the top of the performance range are the full M variants, tuned to more torque this year. The X3 M uses a 3.0-liter twin-turbocharged inline-6 rated at 473 hp and 457 lb-ft, an increase of 15 lb-ft from last year. BMW quotes a 0-60 time of 3.9 seconds. It costs $70,895, same as last year. A Competition model increases power output to 503 hp and 479 lb-ft (an increase of 37 lb-ft) and hits 60 mph in 3.7 seconds. The top speed can be increased from 155 mph to 177 mph with the optional M Driver's Package. The 2022 BMW X4 M costs $74,395.

