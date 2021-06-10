2022 BMW X3, X4 small SUVs updated with more tech, more torque, modest price increases

The 2022 BMW X3 compact crossover and related X4 compact crossover coupe wear a fresh interior with updated technology and a mild-hybrid powertrain that modestly boosts torque on inline-6 variants, BMW announced Tuesday. Of course, these enhancements come with a price increase that ranges from $200 to $1,200.

Redesigned for the 2018 model year, the third-generation X3 and its lower, longer, wider X4 counterpart get new exhaust tips and revised LED headlights and taillights. Satin aluminum decks the window frames and roof rails, and 19-inch alloy wheels with all-season run-flat tires come standard.

The cabins get the most obvious update, with a 10.3-inch infotainment screen underscored by buttons for both climate control and media functions. The touchscreen can be upgraded to 12.3 inches with a suite of driver services such as cloud-based mapping called Live Cockpit Professional. The larger touchscreen is standard on the X4. Android Auto, Amazon Alexa, and wireless Apple CarPlay also come standard. A controller dial on the console, natural voice commands, and steering wheel controls give the driver several options for multimedia inputs. Options include a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, an ambient lighting package, and a parking assistance package.

An optional Driving Assistant Professional package enhances adaptive cruise control to be used in stop-and-go conditions, and includes active lane control that can be used with navigation for lane changes, active blind-spot monitors, and a three-dimensional projection of surrounding traffic in the instrument cluster.

2022 BMW X3 2022 BMW X3 2022 BMW X4

Power sport seats shod in synthetic leather, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, and satellite radio and wi-fi trials come standard.

BMW's most popular model, the 2022 X3 comes in three variants. For $44,695, or $700 more than the 2021 X3, the base sDrive30i model's 2.0-liter turbocharged inline-4 is rated at 248 hp and 258 lb-ft of torque. It comes with rear-wheel drive standard but can be ordered in all-wheel-drive with the xDrive30i for $2,000 more. The X4 xDrive30i costs $52,795, which is an increase of $200 from the 2021 X4. All 2022 X3 and X4 variants come with an 8-speed automatic transmission.

The X3 M40i and X4 M40i now come with a mild-hybrid system with an integrated starter-generator that temporarily boosts output by 11 hp off the line or during mid-range sprints. It also adds more torque on the M40i and M variants. The 3.0-liter turbocharged inline-6 makes 382 hp and 369 lb-ft (an increase of 5 lb-ft) and comes with standard all-wheel drive. It goes from 0-60 mph in 4.4 seconds.

The 2022 X3 M40i costs $58,795. That's a $1,200 increase over 2021, and includes an adaptive suspension and variable sport steering, as well as the mild-hybrid. The plug-in hybrid has been discontinued. The 2022 X4 M40i costs $63,395, which is an increase of $700.

2022 BMW X3 M Competition 2022 BMW X3 M Competition 2022 BMW X4 M Competition 2022 BMW X4 M Competition

At the top of the performance range are the full M variants, tuned to more torque this year. The X3 M uses a 3.0-liter twin-turbocharged inline-6 rated at 473 hp and 457 lb-ft, an increase of 15 lb-ft from last year. BMW quotes a 0-60 time of 3.9 seconds. It costs $70,895, same as last year. A Competition model increases power output to 503 hp and 479 lb-ft (an increase of 37 lb-ft) and hits 60 mph in 3.7 seconds. The top speed can be increased from 155 mph to 177 mph with the optional M Driver's Package. The 2022 BMW X4 M costs $74,395.