2022 Nissan Pathfinder tested, 2022 BMW X3 previewed, Lordstown Motors sputters: What's New @ The Car Connection

2022 Nissan Pathfinder review

Redesigned for the first time since 2013, the 2022 Nissan Pathfinder three-row crossover SUV sports a new look inside and out, and comes loaded with the latest convenience and safety technology.

Review update: 2021 Toyota Sequoia falls behind as it soldiers on

The 2021 Toyota Sequoia has a design that dates back to 2008. It's been updated in some important ways and its stagnated in others.

2022 Buick Enclave SUV comes around with standard safety features

The 2022 Buick Enclave catches up to the times by making important safety features standard.

From Motor Authority:

2022 BMW X3 M Competition

Preview: 2022 BMW X3 arrives with fresh looks, mild-hybrid tech

BMW's top-selling X3 small crossover has received a worthwhile round of updates.

Preview: 2022 BMW X4 keeps sexy looks, adds tech

BMW's updated X4 benefits from revised looks inside and out, as well as some new powertrain tech.

Preview: 2022 Jaguar I-Pace revealed with improved charging, infotainment

Taking a leaf out of Tesla's book, Jaguar continues to refine its I-Pace with annual updates.

From Green Car Reports:

Lordstown Endurance

EV startup Lordstown Motors signals steeper financial challenges in regulatory filing

Although it recently announced a slower production ramp for its Endurance electric truck, the filing indicates a more dire situation.

Report: Apple electric car project considering US-made batteries from BYD, CATL

Two Chinese battery suppliers are reportedly being considered to make power packs for the Apple Car—in the U.S.

Electrify America taps into connected home charging

A new wallbox brings the charging network's ecosystem to home charging, where EV owners typically charge 80% or more of the time