2022 Ford Maverick hybrid truck debuts, 2023 Kia Sportage preview: What's New @ The Car Connection

With the Maverick, Ford hopes it can lure small-SUV buyers into yet another version of the mechanicals that power its Escape and Bronco Sport, without drawing them away from one of its bigger pickups—the Ranger and F-Series.
First drive: Lexus Teammate driver-assistance system wants to know you’re there
In a test run of the 2022 Lexus LS 500h AWD, Lexus Teammate veers to the conservative side of Level 2 semi-autonomous systems.
2022 Hyundai Santa Cruz preview
Hyundai markets the Santa Cruz as a sport adventure vehicle, but its proportions appear like the ideal urban weekend getaway vehicle for sport, adventure, utility, and parallel parking.
From Motor Authority:
2023 Kia Sportage (European spec)
Preview: 2023 Kia Sportage takes on dramatic look
A more premium, more technologically advanced Kia Sportage is headed to showrooms soon.
2022 Ferrari V-6 hybrid supercar spy shots: New entry-level mid-engine car coming
Ferrari is working on a V-6-powered supercar but just don't call it a Dino.
It took over 400,000 Legos to create this Lamborghini Sian hypercar
The full-size Lego version of the Lamborghini Sián hybrid supercar took 8,660 hours to complete and weighs 4,860 pounds.
From Green Car Reports:
2022 Ford Maverick
2022 Ford Maverick hybrid pickup: City-savvy 40-mpg truck starts at $21,490
The 2022 Ford Maverick small pickup truck will come standard with a hybrid engine and estimated 40-mpg city rating.
2021 Kia Niro EV carries over, ahead of EV6 intro
The pending arrival of Kia's next-generation EV6 hasn't changed the presentation of its Niro EV for 2021, although it gets a few new features.
Plug-in hybrids top 20% of Volvo's US sales
Volvo gave its plug-in hybrids a big price reduction, started hiding its tailpipes, and also introduced a program that will pay U.S. owners for plugging in.
