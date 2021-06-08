2022 Ford Maverick hybrid truck debuts, 2023 Kia Sportage preview: What's New @ The Car Connection

2022 Ford Maverick

Robert Duffer Robert Duffer Senior Editor
June 8, 2021

2022 Ford Maverick preview

With the Maverick, Ford hopes it can lure small-SUV buyers into yet another version of the mechanicals that power its Escape and Bronco Sport, without drawing them away from one of its bigger pickups—the Ranger and F-Series.

First drive: Lexus Teammate driver-assistance system wants to know you’re there

In a test run of the 2022 Lexus LS 500h AWD, Lexus Teammate veers to the conservative side of Level 2 semi-autonomous systems. 

2022 Hyundai Santa Cruz preview

Hyundai markets the Santa Cruz as a sport adventure vehicle, but its proportions appear like the ideal urban weekend getaway vehicle for sport, adventure, utility, and parallel parking.

From Motor Authority:

2023 Kia Sportage (European spec)

Preview: 2023 Kia Sportage takes on dramatic look

A more premium, more technologically advanced Kia Sportage is headed to showrooms soon.

2022 Ferrari V-6 hybrid supercar spy shots: New entry-level mid-engine car coming

Ferrari is working on a V-6-powered supercar but just don't call it a Dino.

It took over 400,000 Legos to create this Lamborghini Sian hypercar

The full-size Lego version of the Lamborghini Sián hybrid supercar took 8,660 hours to complete and weighs 4,860 pounds.  

From Green Car Reports:

2022 Ford Maverick

2022 Ford Maverick hybrid pickup: City-savvy 40-mpg truck starts at $21,490

The 2022 Ford Maverick small pickup truck will come standard with a hybrid engine and estimated 40-mpg city rating. 

2021 Kia Niro EV carries over, ahead of EV6 intro

The pending arrival of Kia's next-generation EV6 hasn't changed the presentation of its Niro EV for 2021, although it gets a few new features. 

Plug-in hybrids top 20% of Volvo's US sales

Volvo gave its plug-in hybrids a big price reduction, started hiding its tailpipes, and also introduced a program that will pay U.S. owners for plugging in.

