2022 Toyota Corolla Cross looks the part, electric Mustangs make tracks, Tesla Model S Plaid+ canceled, : What's New @ The Car Connection

2022 Toyota Corolla Cross preview

Larger than the front-wheel-drive Toyota C-HR and taller than the Corolla sedan, the 2022 Toyota Corolla Cross also borrows its looks from another Toyota—the RAV4.

2022 Hyundai Santa Cruz pickup gets crossover-like fuel economy

The 2022 Hyundai Santa Cruz bridges the gap between the utility of a small pickup and the convenience and comfort of a compact crossover SUV. Fortunately, its fuel economy figures released Monday lean more toward crossover than pickup.

Tesla announces 3 recalls of Model 3 and Model Y for brake, seat belt issues

The Tesla Model 3 and Tesla Model Y have been recalled for three issues that involve physical inspection and possible repair—not an over-the-air fix.

From Motor Authority:

2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E GT

Ford's built more electric Mustangs in 2021 than gas-powered ones

Ford may be building more examples of the Mustang Mach-E compared to the Mustang, but the traditional car is still winning the sales race.

Deep dive: The Yenko Camaro and Dodge Challenger from "2 Fast 2 Furious"

Tuner cars defined the "Fast and Furious" franchise early on, but muscle cars have been featured throughout the series as well.

2023 BMW X7 spy shots: 7-Series styling in the cards for flagship SUV

BMW's X7 is being updated to match the radical new look pegged for the next 7-Series.

From Green Car Reports:

2021 Tesla Model S Plaid

Tesla cancels Model S Plaid+ ahead of event: What about 520+ miles of range?

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has announced the cancellation of the Plaid+ version of the Model S due to go more than 500 miles on a charge.

Report: Tesla will change battery chemistry for Model Y in China

Tesla may turn to different NCMA cells from LG for its Model Y built in China, so that it can continue to expand production.

Biden will push for more US EV battery recycling, address supply shortages

Raw materials and supply chain concerns are at the core of a push for more of the materials within EV batteries to stay in the U.S.