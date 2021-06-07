Tesla announces 3 recalls of Model 3 and Model Y for brake, seat belt issues

Tesla issued three recalls for the Model 3 electric compact sedan and mechanically related Model Y electric compact crossover, the NHTSA disclosed Monday.

The largest of the three recalls affects the 2019-2021 Model 3 and 2020-2021 Model Y for a potentially loose brake caliper on 5,974 vehicles. The two fasteners used to attach the brake caliper to the wheel can loosen over time and separate from the wheel knuckle, causing the caliper to contact the inner surface of the wheel rim. This could lead to a loss of tire pressure and increase the risk of a crash.

Owners may notice an abnormal noise if the caliper scrapes the rim. Tesla said it was not aware of any crashes or injuries from the issue, and the eight fasteners on each vehicle will be inspected and fixed under warranty. The issue cannot be remedied by an over-the-air update, so Tesla owners will have to take the vehicles into Tesla service centers or could request a Mobile Service visit to inspect the car, where available.

Owners can contact Tesla customer service at www.tesla.com/support/contact or by calling 1-877-798-3752. Tesla's number for this recall is SB-21-33-002.

The second recall affects 5,530 units for front seat belts that can detach from the b-pillar at the shoulder. The fasteners securing the shoulder part of the belt to the vehicle can loosen and prevent the user from adjusting the belt to a secure position. In the event of a crash, the loose fastener can increase the risk of injury. It affects the 2018-2020 Tesla Model 3 and 2019-2021 Tesla Model Y.

Tesla's number for this recall is SB-21-20-001.

The third recall affects 2,166 Tesla Model Y across both model years for another loose fastener. This time, the issue affects the rear seat outboard seat belt retractors. The seat belts may not work as well in a crash, which can increase the risk of an injury. Users may notice an odd noise when trying to use the second-row seat belts.

Tesla's number for this recall is SB-21-20-002.

Tesla is not aware of any injuries or crashes related to either seat belt issue.