2022 Buick Enclave SUV comes around with standard safety features

The 2022 Buick Enclave three-row crossover SUV now comes with more standard safety features, the automaker announced Thursday. Buick also freshened the face and tail with new lighting, and added new wheel options. Inside, the seven-seat family hauler has a roomier center console and more available features.

Like other GM vehicles, Buick was late to add many of the standard safety features that rival automakers equip on their cars and SUVs. Standard across all four trims—Preferred, Essence, Premium, and Avenir—the Enclave now comes with automatic emergency braking with pedestrian detection, active lane control, blind-spot monitors, and automatic high beams. The Enclave competes with everything from GM's own Chevy Traverse to the Mazda CX-9 and Acura MDX.

Also standard are wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. The center console opens up thanks to an electronic gear panel replacing the mechanical gear handle.

Features that are either optional or available on higher-line models include a color head-up display, heated and cooled front seats that can be upgraded with massagers, and additional safety features.

The Enclave's engineering remains the same, with a 310-hp 3.6-liter V-6 that makes 266 lb-ft of toque. Front-wheel drive comes standard, and all-wheel drive is available for $2,000 more on all but the base Preferred trim. EPA ratings for 2022 aren't available yet, but the 2021 model gets an EPA-rated 18 mpg city, 26 highway, and 21 combined with front-wheel drive. All-wheel drive trims those ratings by 1 mpg.

Pricing has not been announced but expect about a $1,000 increase from the 2021 Enclave's starting price of $41,195, including destination. Pricing will be announced closer to when it goes on sale later in 2021.