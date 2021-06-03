2022 Ford Maverick bows on June 8

June 3, 2021

Actor Gabrielle Union will be on hand next Tuesday, June 8, as Ford reveals the next pickup truck in its family of utility vehicles, the 2022 Maverick.

Based on the running gear of the new Bronco Sport (which is also shared with the Escape), the '22 Maverick will take a spot below the Ford Ranger and the big F-Series in the company's lineup. With its compact size and bed, the Maverick will become an instant rival to the Tucson-based 2022 Hyundai Santa Cruz.

Maverick prototypes have been running for nearly a year, and recent shots have shown the truck outside Ford's plant in Hermosillo, Mexico, where Ford will build the pickup alongside the Bronco Sport.

Ford will sell the Maverick with a four-door body and a short bed. Based on the Bronco Sport's abilities, expect 8.0 inches of ground clearance and around 2,200 pounds of towing capacity, with an option for all-wheel drive. It's unclear if Ford will sell the new truck in front-drive form in its initial model year.

What's more certain is that the Maverick will share the Bronco Sport's 181-hp 1.5-liter turbo-3 and its 245-hp 2.0-liter turbo-4, as well as the 8-speed automatic. Since the Ford compact-vehicle family includes plug-in hybrid variants, a plug-in Maverick is a possibility.

Ford will put the Maverick on sale in the fall with a price in the low-$20,000 range. More details will be confirmed on June 8.

2021
2021
