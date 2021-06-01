2022 Kia Carnival tested, AMG E53 revisited, 2022 Honda Insight priced: What's New @ The Car Connection

First drive: 2022 Kia Carnival comes to town masked as an SUV

The Sedona replacement delivers SUV space with the supreme flex of sliding side doors.

2021 Acura TLX review

The TLX is no longer an upscale version of the Honda Accord, and instead uses its own dedicated platform, a pair of new engines, and a captivating new design to earn a TCC Rating of 7.2 out of 10.

2021 Ford Mustang review

With a TCC Rating of 6.0 out of 10, the 2021 Ford Mustang drops the ball on standard features, but earns major respect for its thundering performance.

From Motor Authority:

2021 Mercedes-Benz AMG E53

Review update: 2021 Mercedes-Benz AMG E53 delivers balanced power and presence

The balanced 2021 Mercedes-Benz AMG E53 just might be the best E-Class.

2022 Ford Fusion Active spy shots: Fusion successor almost here

Ford is expected to fill the void of the Fusion sedan with a crossover.

2023 Porsche 911 GT3 RS spy shots and video: New track star takes to the 'Ring

The road-going version of Porsche's next 911 GT3 R race car has been spotted.

From Green Car Reports:

2022 Honda Insight

2022 Honda Insight hybrid starts $2,000 higher, still gets 52 mpg

A slimmed-down Insight lineup for 2022 raises our suspicions that Honda plans more affordable hybrids—like an HR-V Hybrid and Civic Hybrid hatchback.

Study: Lack of home-charging awareness is holding back EV adoption

A study of mass-market consumers showed a "low level" of awareness of the different charging levels, including Level 1 and Level 2 AC and DC fast charging.

Which electric vehicles include free road-trip fast-charging?

Most new EVs offer U.S. buyers at least introductory access to fast-charging networks, but only a few offer free road-trip charging for years.