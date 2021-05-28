Tesla interrupts safety features, 2021 AMG GLB revisited, Texan Tesla fans can't buy Teslas in Texas: What's New @ The Car Connection

Tesla Model 3, Model Y lose top safety ratings after dropping radar

With a switch to driver-assist systems based only on cameras, the Tesla Model 3 and Model Y have lost their high safety ratings at least until over-the-air updates restore functionality.

Ford recalls more than 200,000 Transit Connect vans for transmission issue

People hauler may not Park as intended, so it's back to the shop.

From Motor Authority:

2021 Mercedes-Benz AMG GLB35

Review update: 2021 Mercedes-Benz AMG GLB35 combines power and practicality

The 2021 Mercedes-Benz AMG GLB35 is a grown up hot hatch with a luxury price.

2023 Chevrolet Colorado spy shots: Redesigned mid-size pickup on the way

The mid-size pickup segment is heating up with redesigns for the Ranger, Frontier and Colorado all on the way.

This 964-generation Porsche 911 delivers 500 hp, zero emissions

British firm Everrati is building electric conversions of classic sports cars, including the 964-generation Porsche 911.

From Green Car Reports:

2021 Tesla Model S Plaid+

Tesla won't be able to directly sell the cars it builds in Texas to Texans

Despite a huge investment in an Austin factory, Texas hasn't made any significant effort to change its franchise laws preventing Tesla from its direct-sales model.

Proposed EV tax credit boost: $12,500 tax credit, for union labor and US-made

The Senate is again considering an expansion of the EV tax credit—this time, potentially with provisions that would provide boosts related to American workers.