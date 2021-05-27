Pedestrian fatalities spike, Tautara Strike tuned to 2,200 hp, EV battery life addressed: What's New @ The Car Connection

Traffic and pedestrian fatalities hit record levels in 2020 despite fewer miles driven, safety officials say

The Governors Highway Safety Association and National Safety Council estimated pedestrian fatalities increased 21% in 2020.

2021 Jaguar XF review

The mid-size sedan or wagon earns a 6.2 TCC Rating thanks to its handsome looks and great warranty.

2022 Mercedes-Benz C-Class preview

The redesigned 2022 Mercedes C-Class four-door luxury sedan gets a stunning new cabin and even more safety technology, but comes with only turbo-4 engine options.

From Motor Authority:

SSC Tuatara Striker—Image credit Castriota Design with LLM Design

SSC Tuatara Striker and Aggressor unveiled with up to 2,200 horsepower

SSC is expanding the Tuatara build slots by 10 to 110 with the track-only Aggressor model while also adding the Striker model with three times the downforce of the standard Tuatara.

First of new rear-drive, premium Mazdas tipped to be CX-50 crossover

The first of Mazda's new rear-wheel-drive vehicles is tipped to debut at the 2021 Los Angeles Auto Show.

Hyundai hydrogen-electric semi to hit US roads in 2021

Hyundai has beat its rivals to the start of production of hydrogen-powered semi-trailer trucks.

From Green Car Reports:

Nio 100-kwh battery pack

How long will my EV battery last? California proposes degradation limits

Electric vehicle batteries that don't last the life of the vehicle miss the environmental point—and CARB won't let that slide.

Report: 60% EV sales globally by 2030 needed for net-zero emissions by 2050

An analysis from the IEA highlights the need for prompt action from the U.S. and other nations in encouraging more electric vehicles.

Lucid Air electric sedan interface doesn't skip physical touch points

Large touchscreen interfaces are a big part of the user experience in the Air electric sedan, but it doesn't get rid of all the buttons.