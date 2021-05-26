2022 VW Taos driven, 2022 BMW M4 droptop preview, Ford doubles down on EVs: What's New @ The Car Connection

First drive: 2022 Volkswagen Taos small SUV fits the bill

Smaller than the Tiguan, the new Taos crossover SUV fights for the light with the new electric ID.4.

Review update: 2021 Cadillac Escalade with Super Cruise rides like a first-class road king



The redesigned Escalade full-size SUV finally earns the luxury designation in the GM family, but it comes at a six-figure price.

2022 Porsche 911 review

With a TCC Rating of 7.2 out of 10, the 911 delivers the quintessential performance-car experience.

From Motor Authority:

2022 BMW M4 convertible

Preview: 2022 BMW M4 Convertible arrives with 503 hp, AWD

A bigger, more powerful BMW M4 Convertible races into showrooms this fall.

2023 Mercedes-Benz AMG C63 Wagon spy shots: More power, fewer cylinders

The next C63 is downsizing to a 4-cylinder but thankfully the change won't come at the cost of performance.

2022 Mercedes-Benz AMG S63e spy shots and video: Plug-in hybrid super sedan on the way

Rather than a V-12, the top performance option for the new S-Class family will have V-8-based plug-in hybrid setup.

From Green Car Reports:

2022 Ford F-150 Lightning

Report: Ford is developing two dedicated EV platforms for debut by 2025

Two new electric vehicle platforms might span everything from compact crossovers to electric versions of the Ford Expedition and Lincoln Navigator.

Lordstown sees the F-150 Lightning as legitimizing its electric-truck model

Lordstown Motors reported that it doesn't have the cash to ramp up production of the Endurance electric pickup as rapidly as it wants.

Hyundai Ioniq 5 subscription will let EV intenders try before they buy

Hyundai's electric car subscription won't have a long term like a lease; it will be more like an extended test-drive.