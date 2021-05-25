2022 Genesis GV70 priced to win, 911 Turbo S Cab delights, Hyundai Ioniq 5 bares its charms: What's New @ The Car Connection

2022 Genesis GV70

2022 Genesis GV70

Robert Duffer Robert Duffer Senior Editor
May 25, 2021

2022 Genesis GV70 price undercuts other luxury crossover SUVs

The 2022 Genesis GV70 luxury crossover SUV starts at $42,045 and comes loaded with standard luxury features and tech. 

Mercedes-Benz joins other automakers in recalling millions of cars for rearview camera issue

Mercedes-Benz is the latest brand to issue a recall due to rearview camera image projection issues.

2022 Hyundai Ioniq 5 preview

The 2022 Hyundai Ioniq 5 is an electric compact crossover with retro style and futuristic cabin and technology.

From Motor Authority:

2021 Porsche 911 Turbo S Cabriolet review update

2021 Porsche 911 Turbo S Cabriolet review update

Review update: The 2021 Porsche 911 Turbo S Cabriolet swipes right on summer

Our super season begins with an invincible 640-hp convertible—er, Cabriolet, sorry.

Preview: 2022 Bentley Bentayga S sharpens V-8's focus

Bentley has added a fourth model to its Bentayga family, and it's the one for drivers.

Preview: 2022 Mercedes-Benz C-Class arrives with mild-hybrid turbo-4, simplified trim levels

The new C-Class goes all in on screens and augmented reality, but big engines look to be history. 

From Green Car Reports:

2022 Hyundai Ioniq 5

2022 Hyundai Ioniq 5

10 reasons the 2022 Hyundai Ioniq 5 is irresistible 

The Ioniq 5 is Hyundai's first dedicated electric vehicle, and it's something different whether your benchmark is a gasoline model, a Tesla, or something else. 

Nissan claims more than 200,000 hand-raisers for Ariya EV

Globally, the Ariya electric crossover could be shaping up to be a popular model and strong alternative to the Tesla Model Y or Hyundai Ioniq 5.

Lexus plans US-market plug-in hybrid in 2021, battery electric in 2022

The Toyota luxury brand is treading cautiously into plug-in vehicles, but it will soon have both an electric vehicle and a plug-in hybrid for the U.S. market.  

Tags:
2021
The Car Connection
See the winners »
2021
The Car Connection

Recommended Galleries

2022 Chevrolet Equinox cuts trims, prices, engine offerings 2022 Chevrolet Equinox cuts trims, prices, engine offerings
Review update: 2021 Nissan Armada honors the strong, silent type of SUVs Review update: 2021 Nissan Armada honors the strong, silent type of SUVs
2022 Genesis GV70 price undercuts other luxury crossover SUVs 2022 Genesis GV70 price undercuts other luxury crossover SUVs
2022 Ford F-150 Lightning strikes electric truck market 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning strikes electric truck market
 
Ratings and Reviews
Rate and review your car for The Car Connection
Review your car
The Car Connection Daily Headlines
I agree to receive emails from The Car Connection. I understand that I can unsubscribe at any time. Privacy Policy.
Thank you! Please check your email for confirmation.