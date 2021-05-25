2022 Genesis GV70 priced to win, 911 Turbo S Cab delights, Hyundai Ioniq 5 bares its charms: What's New @ The Car Connection

2022 Genesis GV70 price undercuts other luxury crossover SUVs

The 2022 Genesis GV70 luxury crossover SUV starts at $42,045 and comes loaded with standard luxury features and tech.

Mercedes-Benz joins other automakers in recalling millions of cars for rearview camera issue

Mercedes-Benz is the latest brand to issue a recall due to rearview camera image projection issues.

The 2022 Hyundai Ioniq 5 is an electric compact crossover with retro style and futuristic cabin and technology.

From Motor Authority:

Review update: The 2021 Porsche 911 Turbo S Cabriolet swipes right on summer

Our super season begins with an invincible 640-hp convertible—er, Cabriolet, sorry.

Preview: 2022 Bentley Bentayga S sharpens V-8's focus

Bentley has added a fourth model to its Bentayga family, and it's the one for drivers.

Preview: 2022 Mercedes-Benz C-Class arrives with mild-hybrid turbo-4, simplified trim levels

The new C-Class goes all in on screens and augmented reality, but big engines look to be history.

From Green Car Reports:

2022 Hyundai Ioniq 5

10 reasons the 2022 Hyundai Ioniq 5 is irresistible

The Ioniq 5 is Hyundai's first dedicated electric vehicle, and it's something different whether your benchmark is a gasoline model, a Tesla, or something else.

Nissan claims more than 200,000 hand-raisers for Ariya EV

Globally, the Ariya electric crossover could be shaping up to be a popular model and strong alternative to the Tesla Model Y or Hyundai Ioniq 5.

Lexus plans US-market plug-in hybrid in 2021, battery electric in 2022

The Toyota luxury brand is treading cautiously into plug-in vehicles, but it will soon have both an electric vehicle and a plug-in hybrid for the U.S. market.