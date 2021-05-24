Accord and Camry compared, Tesla's absurd claim, 2022 F-150 Lightning Pro preview: What's New @ The Car Connection

2021 Honda Accord vs 2021 Toyota Camry: Compare Cars

The latest versions of the Camry and Accord mid-size sedans are available as hybrids, and offer a better driving experience than crossovers. They both earn a 7.0 out of 10 here.

Kia recalls already recalled Optima and Sorento for increased fire risk

Kia doubles down on fixes for two of its most popular cars. The culprit? Leaky brakes.

Mazda discontinues the Mazda 6 sedan and CX-3 small crossover

Triage in the U.S. Mazda lineup sees the CX-3 crossover effectively replaced by the CX-30 and the Mazda 6 sedan potentially put on pause.

From Motor Authority:

The Tesla Roadster could use rockets to do 0-60 mph in one second

Tesla's CEO insists that a rocket thruster upgrade for the future Roadster is coming.

2022 Ford F-150 Lightning Pro makes a great work truck—here's why

Businesses looking to curb emissions have a great option in the entry-level F-150 Lightning electric pickup truck.

2023 BMW X8 spy shots: Flagship crossover in the works

A new BMW X8 is coming to challenge the large luxury crossovers of the world.

From Green Car Reports:

Ford F-150 Lightning Pro electric work truck: 300-mile version will add $10,000

The top-selling truck is playing to the pragmatic with its F-150 Lightning electric pickup—starting with a $39,974 base price and a lot of towing, hauling, and charging flexibility.

Plug-in hybrid SUV lease deal: Jeep Wrangler 4xe costs much less than Toyota RAV4 Prime

The Wrangler plug-in hybrid only goes about half as far as the RAV4 Prime all-electric, but the off-road-capable PHEV costs a lot less to lease.

BMW X5 plug-in hybrid is shod with sustainably sourced natural rubber

Natural rubber and wood-based nylon are ingredients for special sustainable tires in the X5 xDrive45e PHEV.