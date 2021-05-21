2021 Jaguar F-Pace tested, Biden wants a new Beast, Lightning or R1T: What's New @ The Car Connection

2021 Jaguar F-Pace review

Sleek handling meets sleek moves in the 2021 Jaguar F-Pace, and its exceptional warranty leads among luxury SUVs. It earns a TCC Rating of 7.0.

2022 Chevrolet Equinox cuts trims, prices, engine offerings

The 2022 Chevy Equinox compact crossover costs $2,000 more than last year due to an elimination of the base trim, but other trims cost less.

2022 Nissan Pathfinder preview

Redesigned for the first time since 2013, the 2022 Nissan Pathfinder three-row crossover SUV sports a new look inside and out, and comes loaded with the latest convenience and safety technology.

From Motor Authority:

Electric Beast? It's one of President Biden's objectives

President Joe Biden wants to electrify the government vehicle fleet, including the presidential limo.

Lamborghini Huracan STO spied at the 'Ring in possible lap record attempt

The Nürburgring lap record for production cars stands at 6:43.61, and Lamborghini appears keen to beat it.

2023 BMW X1 spy shots and video: Handsome redesign coming for compact crossover

BMW is working on a redesigned X1, and this time around there will be a battery-electric option.

From Green Car Reports:

Rivian R1T vs Ford F-150 Lightning

2022 Ford F-150 Lightning vs. 2021 Rivian R1T: Electric truck face-off

The R1T and F-150 Lightning focus on different customers but set out to achieve some of the same goals.

Ford F-150 Lightning will be a home backup power broker: What Tesla Powerwall?

The Lightning electric truck will be one of the first vehicles on the market to offer a comprehensive home backup power solution without buying home energy storage, such as a Powerwall.

Faraday Future shows off FF91 video-call capability ahead of SPAC and claimed 2022 arrival

The seven-year-old startup's FF91 is still enticing, and the company is showing that it plans to keep the model's leading-edge tech focus.