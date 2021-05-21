2022 Chevrolet Equinox cuts trims, prices, engine offerings

The 2022 Chevy Equinox compact crossover arrives at dealers this summer with a higher initial starting price, but a lower cost for the same trim levels from the 2021 Equinox. Chevrolet eliminated the base L trim, according to a dealer guide uncovered by CarsDirect, so the LS trim becomes the base trim.

The 2022 Equinox LS costs $26,995 including $1,195 destination, which represents a $600 decrease from last year's LS. Since the LS is the new base model, however, its $2,000 more than the 2021 Equinox L that cost $24,995.

In recent years, Chevy offered some bare bones base models such as the Equinox L to undercut competitors, but those models lacked some safety and convenience features standard on bestsellers such as the 2021 Toyota RAV4, 2021 Honda CR-V, and 2021 Subaru Forester, among others in this most popular segment.

Refreshed for 2022 but delayed by pandemic-related issues, the Chevy Equinox receives new front and rear ends with LED headlights and LED daytime running lights. The interiors on base LS and popular LT models center on a 7.0-inch touchscreen with smartphone compatibility and a streamlined look with less clutter on the dash and center stack.

All four trims of the Equinox are powered by the same 170-hp 1.5-liter turbo-4 with a 6-speed automatic transmission. Last year's 252-hp 2.0-liter turbo-4 is no longer offered. Front-wheel drive is standard, and all-wheel drive costs $1,600 extra.

The base LS now comes with automatic emergency braking with pedestrian detection, active lane control, automatic high beams, and Teen Driver customizable vehicle settings. It has four USB ports, two in front and two in back, satellite radio trial, and keyless start.

The volume LT model gets a price cut of $700 to cost $28,095. It has a power driver seat, LED DRLs, some cosmetic upgrades, and more available packages.

A sportier RS trim borrowed from the Trailblazer darkens the exterior and adds 19-inch black wheels and a power liftgate. It costs $31,295 and adds blind-spot monitors.

The range-topping Premier trim costs $32,195, or $500 less than last year. Adaptive cruise control still costs extra at this level as part of the Driver Confidence III package.

The 2022 Equinox arrives at dealers this summer.