2022 Ford F-150 Lightning thunders to life, 2021 Acura TLX Type S track tested: What's New @ The Car Connection

2022 Ford F-150 Lightning strikes electric truck market

Ford's new battery-powered pickup truck will be quicker than a Raptor, will be able to tow almost as much as a gas-powered truck—and will cost less than $40,000 in commercial spec.

IIHS, Consumer Reports name safest used cars for teens

Agency and publication pick vehicles with good crash-test scores and above average reliability.

2022 Subaru Outback review

With a TCC Rating of 6.8 out of 10, the 2022 Subaru Outback ranks as one of the safest, most versatile wagons you can buy.

From Motor Authority:

First drive review: 2021 Acura TLX Type S excels on the street, falls flat on the track

The 2021 Acura TLX Type S appeals as a value-priced daily driver with a sporty flair, but it lacks the track chops of European rivals.

2023 Lamborghini Urus spy shots: Mid-cycle update for high-riding Raging Bull

Lamborghini is working on a facelift for its Urus and may introduce a new plug-in hybrid option with the update.

2022 BMW 4-Series Gran Coupe spy shots and video: 4-door coupe on the final stretch

A prototype for the four-door coupe (it's really just a hatch) has been spotted again, this time with the least camouflage gear yet. It should be revealed later this year as a 2022 model.

From Green Car Reports:

2022 Ford F-150 Lightning electric pickup: Up to 300-mile range, starting at $39,974

The fully electric F-150 pickup President Biden test-drove is quicker than the gasoline F-150 Raptor, tows 10,000 pounds, and can be used as backup home power.

Here's why Ford nixed in-wheel motors in F-150 Lightning electric truck

Ford considered in-wheel hub motors such as those being used by Lordstown Motors, but it ruled them out for a long list of reasons.

Will the 9,000-pound GMC Hummer EV allow GM to make more big gas and diesel trucks?

With an expected Class 3 designation, the GMC Hummer EV SUT will fall in with heavy-duty pickups intended for business—pointing to a long list of safety and regulatory questions.