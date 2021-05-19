IIHS, Consumer Reports name safest used cars

Safety does not need to come at a steep price, according to the latest recommendations from Consumer Reports and the IIHS. The safest cars for teens, inexperienced drivers, or car shoppers keen on crash protection can still be affordable, despite sky-high used car prices, the organizations announced on Thursday.

“This list is intended to point buyers toward vehicles that excel in performance and reliability ratings from CR’s tests and survey data and earn high marks for crash protection and crash avoidance from IIHS while staying within a defined budget,” Jennifer Stockburger, director of operations at Consumer Reports Auto Test Center, said in a statement.

That budget ranges from as low as $6,400 to below $20,000 for used cars that aren't that used. The challenge for car shoppers is that pandemic-induced supply constraints have conspired with pandemic-induced pent-up demand, so used cars are a hot commodity. People have a little extra stimulus cash, and a little more aversion to public transportation, and the surging demand has shoved used car prices 18% higher than they were a year ago, according to Kelley Blue Book.

Toyota Sienna in IIHS crash testing

Safety agencies such as the IIHS caution parents from passing along their old family vehicle without any advanced driver assist systems or with airbags that might have been compromised as part of the Takata airbag debacle, the largest recall in automotive history that continues to roil the industry.

"With used car prices so high this year, it may be tempting to have a newly licensed teen make do with a clunker or to buy them the smallest, cheapest new car available,” IIHS President David Harkey said in a statement. "Very old cars often lack adequate airbags and structure to protect their occupants.”

Other car traits the IIHS and Consumer Reports advise parents and other safety shoppers to avoid are high-horsepower cars that can tempt even the best humans to do dumb things. The list of 61 cars also excludes small cars that weigh less than 2,750 pounds, which offer less crash protection. On the other end of the spectrum, bloated full-size SUVs are omitted for how long it takes them to stop and for handling that's harder to control.

The cars on both the Best Choices and Good Choices list must come with electronic stability control that automatically corrects a car's course when it starts to skid; above average reliability based on vast survey results from Consumer Reports; average or better emergency handling and braking scores; "Good" ratings in at least four of the six IIHS crash tests; and at least a four-star rating from the NHTSA.

The "Best Choices" must have at least an "Acceptable" rating on the tricky driver-side small-overlap test conducted by the IIHS that replicates what happens if the driver hits a stationary object like a tree on the driver's front side. Note that minivans make a strong showing on this list.

The IIHS and CR also recommended the safest new cars for teens based on 2021 models. Cars such as the Mazda 3, Subaru Legacy, Honda Accord and crossovers including the Subaru Forester, Hyundai Tucson, Mazda CX-5, and Chevy Equinox make both the best used car list and best new car list.

For a look at 2021 Top Safety Pick winners, arguably the most rigorous safety testing, check out our coverage here.

Here's a look at the used models and the prices based on Kelley Blue Book valuations. Keep in mind, it's a great time to sell your car, too.

Best Choices

SMALL CARS

Mazda 3 sedan or hatchback (2014 or newer; built after October 2013) $8,100

Toyota Prius (2014 or newer; built after November 2013) $8,600

Hyundai Elantra GT (2018 or newer) $15,200

Subaru Crosstrek (2017 or newer) $17,900

Honda Insight (2019 or newer) $18,200

Toyota Prius Prime (2017 or newer) $18,200

Toyota Corolla hatchback (2019 or newer) $18,300

Kia Niro (2019) $18,600

Subaru Impreza sedan or wagon (2019) $19,400

MID-SIZE CARS

Subaru Outback (2013 or newer; built after August 2012) $8,700

Subaru Legacy (2013 or newer; built after August 2012) $8,800

Mazda 6 (2014 or newer) $10,100

Lincoln MKZ (2013, 2016, 2018 or newer) $10,300

Honda Accord sedan or coupe (2013 or newer) $10,900

Volkswagen Passat (2016-17) $11,400

Toyota Prius v (2015-18) $11,600

Volkswagen Jetta (2017) $12,900

Volvo S60 (2016, 18) $14,100

BMW 3-Series (2017 or newer; built after November 2016; 4-cylinder only) $17,900

LARGE CARS

Ford Taurus (2014) $9,600

Hyundai Genesis (2016) $18,700

SMALL CROSSOVER SUVS

Mazda CX-5 (2014 or newer; built after October 2013) $9,300

Nissan Rogue (2014, 2016-18, 2020) $10,100

Subaru Forester (2016 or newer) $13,500

Honda CR-V (2015 or newer) $14,800

Kia Sportage (2017, 2018, 2020) $14,800

Toyota RAV4 (2015 or newer; built after November 2014) $14,900

Honda HR-V (2017 or newer; built after March 2016) $15,400

Hyundai Kona (2018 or newer) $15,800

Buick Encore (2018-19) $16,300

Hyundai Tucson (2018 or newer) $16,800

Mazda CX-3 (2019 or newer) $17,800

Volvo XC60 (2017) $19,200

MID-SIZE CROSSOVER SUVS

Chevrolet Equinox (2017, 2019) $13,700

Nissan Murano (2015 or newer) $14,800

GMC Terrain (2017, 2019) $15,100

Lexus NX (2015-16, 2018 or newer) $16,000

Kia Sorento (2017-18) $16,500

Hyundai Santa Fe (2017-19; built after March 2016) $18,700

Ford Edge (2018 or newer) $19,600

Mazda CX-9 (2017 or newer; built after November 2016) $19,600

Audi Q5 (2016-19) $19,800

MINIVANS

Toyota Sienna (2015-16) $13,900

Honda Odyssey (2016) $15,400

Kia Sedona (2017) $15,600

Good choices

SMALL CARS

Mazda 3 sedan or hatchback (2012-13) $6,400

Toyota Prius (2011-13) $6,700

Honda Civic sedan (2012-15) $6,900

Toyota Corolla sedan (2014 or newer) $10,300

MID-SIZE CARS

Toyota Prius v (2012-14) $8,300

Toyota Camry (2012 or newer) $9,000

Honda Accord sedan (2012) $9,300

LARGE CAR

Ford Taurus (2011) $6,700

SMALL CROSSOVER SUVS

Hyundai Tucson (2012) $7,100

Toyota RAV4 (2013-14) $12,164

MID-SIZE CROSSOVER SUVS

Toyota Venza (2009-15) $8,000

Toyota Highlander (2008 or newer) $8,200

Acura RDX (2013-16) $13,661

Ford Edge (2014-15) $11,104

Lexus RX (2010 and newer) $11,092

MINIVAN

Toyota Sienna (2011-14) $8,300