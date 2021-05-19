2021 Nissan Armada tested, Bugatti hits the 'Ring, Canoo prices EV lineup: What's New @ The Car Connection

Review update: 2021 Nissan Armada honors the strong, silent type of SUVs

Not quite ready for the Chevy Tahoe in some ways, Nissan’s big SUV isn’t far off the QX80 marque.

2022 Kia EV6 preview

The 2022 Kia EV6 is a battery electric crossover SUV that seats five and has a 300-mile estimated range.

From Motor Authority:

Bugatti Centodieci hits the Nürburgring

Bugatti will build just 10 examples of the Centodieci and the first one won't be delivered until 2022.

2024 Porsche 718 Cayman spy shots: Redesign in the works

Porsche looks to be in the early stages of development for the next-generation 718 Cayman and 718 Boxster.

2022 Mercedes-Benz EQE spy shots and video: Little brother to EQS takes shape

Mercedes-Benz has been spotted testing its second dedicated electric vehicle.

From Green Car Reports:

Canoo prices its EVs, starting at $34,750 for Lifestyle Vehicle due in 2022

With an announcement that prices its lineup for U.S. customers, EV startup Canoo no longer appears to be emphasizing subscriptions—and LA—in its rollout.

Musk: Tesla Model Y made in Texas will have higher-density 4680 cells

Despite a ramp-up needed to satisfy production needs of the Semi and Cybertruck, Tesla plans to also use them in its top-selling Model Y.

Biden proposing point-of-sale incentives, affordable EVs made in America

The Ford F-150 Lightning is the showpiece for what Biden hopes will be an EV future made in America—with huge incentives for consumers, manufacturing, and infrastructure.