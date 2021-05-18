New cars coming for 2022, 2021 Ford Bronco Sport revisited, 2022 Bolt ships early: What's New @ The Car Connection

Best Car To Buy: What’s coming for 2022

The most exciting vehicles for 2022 include popular favorites such as the Honda Civic and Jeep Grand Cherokee rubbing bumpers with new entrants such as the Rivian R1T and GMC Hummer.

2022 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD gets 6-way power tailgate

GM brings its Multi-Flex Tailgate first offered on the GMC Sierra AT4 and made available on the Silverado 1500 last year to its heavy duty lineup, Chevy announced Monday.

2021 Toyota Sienna review

The redesigned 2021 Toyota Sienna minivan is a hybrid with available all-wheel drive netting an estimated 36 combined. It comes standard with active safety features, a 9.0-inch touchscreen, and all sorts of convenience features. We give it a TCC Rating of 7.0 out of 10.

From Motor Authority:

Review update: 2021 Ford Bronco Sport Badlands will make Jeep (Compass) buyers reconsider

The 2021 Ford Bronco Sport is a fun small crossover with an appealing design and some compromises for its off-road ability.

First Lexus plug-in hybrid to debut in 2021, followed by dedicated EV in 2022

Lexus is about to roll out more than a dozen electrified vehicles, starting with a plug-in hybrid in 2021.

Lamborghini to electrify lineup by end of 2024, add EV as 4th model line

Lamborghini's lineup will offer plug-in hybrids and even an electric car by the end of the decade.

From Green Car Reports:

2022 Chevrolet Bolt EUV and Bolt EV ship out to dealerships early

GM has confirmed that the Michigan-built Chevy Bolt EUV and Bolt EV will start reaching dealerships in May.

US mail delivery might still go all-electric with $8 billion provision

The idea of having a fully electric USPS fleet is still alive on Capitol Hill, despite the choice of a gasoline fleet in February.

Apple and Tesla have a lot of similarities; it's no coincidence

The electric vehicle automaker and the computing and tech company have been compared for more than their California origins.