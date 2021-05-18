2022 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD gets 6-way power tailgate

The 2022 Chevrolet Silverado 2500 and 3500HD pickup trucks now offer heavy duty options when it comes to loading the bed. GM brings its Multi-Flex Tailgate first offered on the GMC Sierra AT4 and made available on the Silverado 1500 last year to its heavy duty lineup, Chevy announced Monday.

On the GMC lineup, the six-way power tailgate is called Multi-Pro. Chevy calls it Multi-Flex and doesn't limit it to higher trims. For the 2022 Silverado HD, it's available across the lineup but GM has not yet responded to if it will be available on all cab and bed configurations, and for how much. It's only $595 on the 2021 Silverado 1500, but on the Work Truck with the 5.3-liter V-8 you'd need to add either the Convenience or Value package for an additional $1,600.

The 2022 Silverado 2500HD comes in regular, extended, and crew cab styles, with either a long 8-foot-2 bed or standard 6-foot-10 bed. Last year's model could carry a payload of 3,800 pounds with the crew cab and a long bed, but the 3500 dually hauls the largest loads with a payload of 6,894 pounds.

The Multi-Flex Tailgate folds down by hand like a normal tailgate, or on LT, LTZ, and High Country trims it comes with a power tailgate that can be accessed via the fob, cab, or button on the gate itself. The top third of the tailgate can be folded out to create a work shelf or to load stuff in the back without opening the gate. Another setting can be used as a load stopper that extends the top of the bed by about four inches.

When the tailgate is opened like normal, the bed stop and extension can extend to the full height of the bed. That same folding mechanism in the top third of the gate can drop fully to load the bed without the added length of a traditional tailgate left open. Or it can create a wide step that's lower than even the corner steps in the bumper. An optional audio system can be added in the step to optimize the tailgating good times. Just mind the trailer hitch, as it needs to be removed before using the drop-step configuration.

There aren't many other changes from the 2021 Silverado HD2500. Pricing will be announced closer to the summer release date.