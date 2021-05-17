Subaru heads for the Outback Wilderness, Kia K5 GT boosts its score: What's New @ The Car Connection

First drive: 2022 Subaru Outback Wilderness pushes further into the wild

The 2022 Subaru Outback Wilderness adds ride height and more off-road capability, but it keeps the price—and the ride—reasonable.

2022 Subaru Legacy review

With a TCC Rating of 7.2 out of 10, the 2022 Legacy needs just a hint of style to top the family-sedan ratings.

2021 Kia K5 review

The mid-size Kia sedan gets a new name, new attitude, new look and a 7.7 TCC Rating, thanks to an engaging GT model and excellent safety.

2022 Mitsubishi Pajero Final Edition

From Motor Authority:

BMW plans to cut drivetrain count in half

The German automaker says as it introduces more electric cars, it will cut the number of gas powertrains it develops and sells—which will cut its powertrain count across all its models by half.

Mitsu Pajero (Montero) ends 40-year run

A final hurrah for Mitsubishi's Pajero brings diesel power to the SUV formerly sold in the United States as the Montero.

Hyundai says it will spend $7.4B in US on EVs, mobility

The announcement comes as Hyundai and Kia plan for the introductions of their new electric cars, the Ioniq 5 and EV6.

WattEV electric truck stop rendering

From Green Car Reports:

WattEV electric truck stop plans solar-supplemented charging

The truck stop of tomorrow could bundle massive solar arrays with Hot Pockets and Powerade, if WattEV has its way.

Under Toyota's EV promise, lots and lots of gas-powered cars

Toyota's recent announcement about electrification of most of its models by 2030 requires some math and nuance; what it really means is nearly a third of Toyota's U.S. cars and trucks will be gas-only, still, in 2030.