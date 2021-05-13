Mustang Mach-E vs. '67 Mustang, Porsche vies with Ferrari, Chevy Bolt EV range report: What's New @ The Car Connection

May 13, 2021

2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E vs. 1967 Ford Mustang: Compare Eras

As the internal combustion era reaches its peak the electric era starts to hit its stride.

2021 Ford Bronco: Power up, efficiency down

The 2021 Ford Bronco makes more power than originally quoted, but fuel economy isn't high for either engine.

From Motor Authority:

Porsche Sonderwunsch program to rival Ferrari Special Projects

Porsche's personalization program can now cater to everything from custom color and trim options to unique, one-off builds. 

Stellantis pledges 10-year investment for each of its brands

Stellantis CEO Carlos Tavares has provided the first real insight into his plans for the automaker's 13 brands.

Mercedes-Benz's first dedicated EV, the 2022 EQS, starts production

The Mercedes-Benz EQS is coming this fall with a 108 kilowatt-hour battery, or enough for 400 miles of range.

From Green Car Reports:

Chevrolet Bolt EV range test: Gone with the wind

Ahead of the 2022 Chevrolet Bolt EV and EUV, we remind ourselves that the outgoing model delivers on promised range but it can't change the laws of physics. 

Report: Renault CEO sees "potential upside" in reviving EV battery swapping plans

The French automaker is once again considering the idea of establishing battery swapping stations, perhaps permitting more affordable EVs with smaller batteries. 

GM flaunts GMC Hummer EV off-road talents, details Terrain Mode one-pedal driving

The fully electric Hummer will allow a lot of flexibility with its off-road prowess, from Extract Mode to the option for one-pedal driving that might compare to a low range. 

