2022 VW Tiguan refreshed, 2022 Bentley Flying Spur debuts, 2022 Bolt EUV rated: What's New @ The Car Connection

May 12, 2021

2022 Volkswagen Tiguan freshens up with new styling, technology, and touch controls

The refreshed compact crossover SUV can still seat seven in a pinch, but comes with upgraded safety and convenience tech.  

2022 Volkswagen Tiguan preview

The 2022 Volkswagen Tiguan freshens its face and upgrades some features but skimps on the base model.

From Motor Authority:

Preview: 2022 Bentley Flying Spur brings more refinement

New technology and more personalization options make Bentley's sole sedan even more refined. 

2023 Porsche Cayenne Coupe spy shots: Major changes pegged for mid-cycle refresh

Porsche's Cayenne range is about to undergo its mid-cycle refresh and the changes look to be more substantial than normal.

Aston Martin CEO says it's time for the company to follow through on product plans

Aston Martin's new CEO Tobias Moers says the company must deliver on its ambitious plans, which include Mercedes-AMG engines and electrification.

From Green Car Reports:

2022 Chevrolet Bolt EUV earns EPA range rating of 247 miles

The slightly roomier version of the Bolt EV doesn't quite hit the 250-mile electric car range rating GM expected. 

Nissan Leaf buyers get more flexibility, with $350 for their Turo tab

When a compact EV with a range of up to 226 miles isn't enough, buyers have the option of turning to Turo, as a new incentive suggests. 

Ultium battery cells from GM electric vehicles have an official recycler: Canada's Li-Cycle

GM plans to recover nearly all of the raw materials in its battery cells, with 95% of it used in the production of new batteries.  

