Hyundai recalls Elantra, Ford F-150 Lightning and Subaru Solterra EVs teased: What's New @ The Car Connection

Hyundai issues 3 recalls for Elantra, Kona, Santa Fe Sport

Three separate recalls highlight increased fire risk in several Hyundai compact sedans and crossovers. 

Subaru Solterra rises as brand's first electric SUV

Subaru's first fully electric vehicle will be a crossover SUV called the Solterra, which is due in 2022.

From Motor Authority:

Ford F-150 Lightning: Street truck returns May 19 with electric power

Ford's battery-electric F-150 is due in 2022, and it's set to be the most powerful F-150 to date.

2023 Kia Sportage spy shots: Next-gen crossover takes on more dynamic look

A new Kia Sportage boasting sporty styling and available hybrid powertrains is on the way.

2022 Ford Ranger spy shots: New mid-size pickup takes shape

A redesigned Ford Ranger is coming shortly, and this time the U.S. is expected to receive a high-performance Raptor variant.

From Green Car Reports:

Subaru electric SUV to be called Solterra, arrives in 2022

The Subaru Solterra will be the first global EV from the brand. Will it be more widely available than the brand's other plug-in, the Crosstrek Hybrid?

Porsche confirms electric Macan for 2023; gas model will continue

A fully electric Porsche Macan arrives in 2023, but the gasoline model will be sold for several more model years. 

Minnesota adopting California electric car rules would bring more EVs to Midwest

If Clean Cars Minnesota is enacted, Minnesota would follow California's stricter emissions rules mandating electric vehicles. 

